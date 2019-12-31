Badgers freshman QB Graham Mertz gains valuable experience on road to Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — During the second half of the season, Graham Mertz experienced things he’ll try to avoid for the rest of career:
False starts.
The University of Wisconsin freshman quarterback has been a backup all year, but he had weeks in which he took a lot of first-team snaps during practice. Mertz did so as starting quarterback Jack Coan battled through injuries. None of Coan’s injuries kept him from missing a start or were disclosed on team-issued status reports, so Mertz’s increased workload just went to give him more experience.
But it also showed Joe Rudolph, the Badgers’ offensive coordinator, that Mertz was a viable option to start if Coan couldn’t play.
“I thought (Mertz) just did an outstanding job of preparing,’’ Rudolph said. “I saw his confidence level improve tremendously. I thought how he handled the huddle, how he handled everyone at the line of scrimmage, how he prepared, I saw all those things kind of come together for him. And I told him those weeks, ‘If you’ve got to go, you’re ready, you’re prepared that way.’ I could see it. I could see his development.
“It was fun to see that in him and I think he was proud of those steps he made from earlier weeks to where he was then, just through the experience of going through it.”
Mertz said he got the most practice snaps with the starting unit the week the Badgers were preparing to play Iowa on Nov. 9. Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr said Mertz learned how the week of preparation broke down for a starting quarterback, how each day was used to emphasize different aspects of the game plan.
“It’s great to get in there and get some (No.) 1 reps and feeling confident with the (No.) 1 group,” Mertz said. “It meant a lot for my growth.”
Junior center Tyler Biadasz, a unanimous All-American this year, said he saw Mertz’s confidence blossom in the huddle. Biadasz said he could tell Mertz had a better understanding of the playbook as the season went along.
“He’s just grown. He’s grown up as a quarterback, you can see it in his approach and how he goes about things. He’s more comfortable in the pocket. He definitely is throwing it better, too. He’s just been consistently growing a little bit and that’s what you want,” Biadasz said.
Budmayr said he wasn’t surprised that Mertz was ready to play this season.
“Graham’s very talented. I think the way he approaches it is the right way, he wants to learn and get better. To be honest with you, it’s kind of a testament to the room, because we’re a young room,” he said. “They’re highly competitive in the way they approach it.”
Mertz played in two games this season — mop-up duty in non-conference blowouts against Central Michigan on Sept. 7 and Kent State on Oct. 5. The Overland Park, Kansas, product is 9-for-10 passing for 73 yards this season. Mertz, along with redshirt freshman Chase Wolf, has been listed as Coan’s backup throughout the year.
Mertz has been getting an extended experience in his first season, as the Badgers made the Big Ten Championship Game and take on Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.
“When you can play Ohio State two times in one year, it’s pretty cool to go against those guys. That’s an NFL defense you’re going up against, so it’s great to have that growth. Same thing with Oregon. It’s been great to have those extra practices and really grow in addition to the (regular season),” Mertz said.
Rudolph, who played in the 1994 Rose Bowl for UW, said it’s difficult to quantify just what a player gains from being along for the ride for a postseason run like the Badgers are on. But he said Mertz could see how other players prepare for games of this magnitude.
“I think when guys get an experience like that and they see how guys around them approach it, you learn something from everyone. And he might learn something from what (running back Jonathan Taylor) does as much as he learns from what maybe Jack does, as well as what Tyler Biadasz does. And just how guys deal with certain things, how they prepare themselves and take care of themselves,” Rudolph said.
Going forward, Mertz said he wants to compete to play more or possibly start.
To do that, he thinks he needs to learn the protection schemes more clearly, which means getting together with Rudolph often.
“I want to master protections,” Mertz said. “Knowing where I’m going to be protected at all times. Once I get that out of the way, I can focus on everybody else.”
Badgers vs. Oregon: Who has the edge?
WHEN THE BADGERS HAVE THE BALL
The Badgers played one of their best halves of offense to open the Big Ten Championship Game, and held a 21-7 lead at halftime. That didn’t stick, as Ohio State stormed back to win, but the things that worked early on are what UW can focus on against the Ducks in the Rose Bowl.
A lot of attention will be on Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor (above), who is likely playing in his final game for UW. His 1,909 yards were second in the FBS this year, and he has a chance to end his college career on a high note. Before the Pac-12 title game against Utah, Oregon played just one team (Auburn) whose rushing offense finished in the top 50 in the FBS.
Receiver Quintez Cephus and quarterback Jack Coan continued to show a strong connection against Ohio State, and Cephus is a tough matchup for an Oregon secondary that 222.8 yards per game in the air (58th in FBS). UW will look to maintain variety in its offense with jet sweeps, end arounds and Coan’s willingness to keep the ball on read options.
Linebacker Troy Dye led the Ducks with 75 total tackles, 9½ of which were for loss. Kayvon Thibodeaux is the bright spot up front for the Ducks with 14 tackles for loss including nine sacks. Coan will need to be smart with the ball against Oregon’s secondary, which has 19 interceptions.
EDGE | UW
WHEN THE DUCKS HAVE THE BALL
Led by senior quarterback Justin Herbert (above), the Ducks have one of the best passing attacks in the country. Oregon’s team passing efficiency rating of 160.37 is 13th in the FBS. Herbert threw for 32 touchdowns to just five interceptions, and used a bevy of receiving threats to do it.
Four Oregon receivers have at least 25 catches, 400 yards and three touchdowns this season. Junior Johnny Johnson III leads the group with 55 catches and 818 yards, and his seven touchdowns are tied with Jaylon Reed (50 catches, 465 yards) for the team lead. However, the Ducks maintain balance offensively with a solid running game — an average Oregon game has 37 rushes and 33 passes.
CJ Verdell is Oregon’s top rusher with 1,171 yards this season, while Travis Dye has added 655. Cyrus Habibi-Likio has been the short-yardage back for Oregon, and he’s scored a team-best 10 touchdowns. The Badgers will need to limit the Ducks’ run game and generate pass rush against a strong offensive line.
Outside linebacker Zack Baun, who has been stacking up All-American honors this season, will have one of his top challenges to date with Penei Sewell, Oregon’s Outland Trophy-winning tackle. After playing well against Minnesota, the Badgers’ secondary struggled against the Buckeyes when quarterback Justin Fields extended plays with scrambles. Herbert has that ability as well, so the game may swing on how those defensive backs hold up on long plays.
EDGE | OREGON
SPECIAL TEAMS
Neither team has had a particularly strong year out of their kickers.
UW’s Zach Hintze missed his first field goal since taking over as the placekicker when his 48-yard field goal went left against the Buckeyes. Between Hintze and Collin Larsh, Badgers kickers are 12 of 18 on field goals this season. Oregon’s Camden Lewis is 9 of 14 on field goals after starting the year 0-for-3.
UW’s Aron Cruickshank (above) has been a dynamic kick returner, averaging 25.3 yards per return including an 89-yard touchdown. Oregon counters with Mykael Wright, who averages 38.7 yards and has two touchdowns on nine returns.
Blake Maimone’s 43.9-yard average on punts is one of the best in the country, and he has 15 punts of more than 50 yards.
EDGE | OREGON
COACHING
Mario Cristobal’s short tenure as the Ducks’ coach has seen the program get back to national relevance after a couple of down seasons.
The longtime offensive line coach is 20-6 as Oregon’s top man, and looking for his second bowl win. He makes his mark on the Ducks’ offensive line, which has been one of the best units in the country. Oregon’s offensive coordinator, Marcus Arroyo, was hired as the head coach at UNLV in early December, but will coach the Rose Bowl.
UW coach Paul Chryst (above) is coaching in his third Rose Bowl after being the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Badgers in the 2010 and 2011 games. He and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph have added layers to the offense throughout the season, blending Taylor’s between-the-tackles runs and the quick passing game well.
How defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard blitzes to pressure Herbert, who’s playing in his final game, will be fun to watch.
EDGE | UW
INTAGIBLES
There’s a thought out there that because of the College Football Playoff, the Rose Bowl doesn’t hold the same meaning it once did — don’t buy it. Both teams will be thoroughly motivated to end bounce-back seasons for their programs with a strong showing, and winning the biggest bowl game outside of the playoff will do that.
The Badgers will certainly have some extra juice with two of their best players, Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz (above), likely playing their final games for the program. UW also wants to shake its three-game losing streak in the Rose Bowl.
Herbert will be looking to add a statement win to his college career before embarking on an NFL journey.
EDGE | PUSH
STATE JOURNAL PICK
This should be another classic Rose Bowl for the Badgers. The Ducks are a tough team and have the ingredients to win, but UW has bounced back from a midyear slump to look like a complete team. The Badgers’ last six Rose Bowls have been one-score games, and this one will be too. But Taylor puts on one more memorable performance on his way to the pros to lift the Badgers.
BADGERS 31, DUCKS 28
THE NUMBER (UW)
14: Lost fumbles for the Badgers, playing against an Oregon defense that has only forced seven and recovered three
THE NUMBER (OREGON)
59: Tackles for loss allowed by the Ducks, tied with UW and Clemson for 12th best in the FBS
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Third-down conversions: UW has converted half of its third-down attempts this season, while Oregon’s defense has allowed a 33.5 percent conversion rate
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Completion percentage: Despite completing two-thirds of his passes this season, Justin Herbert has been at or under 60 percent completions over the past three games