Badgers freshman QB Graham Mertz gains valuable experience on road to Rose Bowl

Mertz played in two games this season — mop-up duty in non-conference blowouts against Central Michigan on Sept. 7 and Kent State on Oct. 5. The Overland Park, Kansas, product is 9-for-10 passing for 73 yards this season. Mertz, along with redshirt freshman Chase Wolf, has been listed as Coan’s backup throughout the year.

Mertz has been getting an extended experience in his first season, as the Badgers made the Big Ten Championship Game and take on Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

“When you can play Ohio State two times in one year, it’s pretty cool to go against those guys. That’s an NFL defense you’re going up against, so it’s great to have that growth. Same thing with Oregon. It’s been great to have those extra practices and really grow in addition to the (regular season),” Mertz said.

Rudolph, who played in the 1994 Rose Bowl for UW, said it’s difficult to quantify just what a player gains from being along for the ride for a postseason run like the Badgers are on. But he said Mertz could see how other players prepare for games of this magnitude.