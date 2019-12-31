You are the owner of this article.
Badgers freshman QB Graham Mertz gains valuable experience on road to Rose Bowl
UW FOOTBALL | ROSE BOWL

Badgers freshman QB Graham Mertz gains valuable experience on road to Rose Bowl

Graham Mertz photo

UW freshman quarterback Graham Mertz has played in two games this season. He was 4-for-5 passing for 35 yards vs. Central Michigan on Sept. 7, and 5-for-5 for 38 yards vs. Kent State on Oct. 5.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Graham Mertz mug

Mertz

PASADENA, Calif. — During the second half of the season, Graham Mertz experienced things he’ll try to avoid for the rest of career:

False starts.

The University of Wisconsin freshman quarterback has been a backup all year, but he had weeks in which he took a lot of first-team snaps during practice. Mertz did so as starting quarterback Jack Coan battled through injuries. None of Coan’s injuries kept him from missing a start or were disclosed on team-issued status reports, so Mertz’s increased workload just went to give him more experience.

But it also showed Joe Rudolph, the Badgers’ offensive coordinator, that Mertz was a viable option to start if Coan couldn’t play.

“I thought (Mertz) just did an outstanding job of preparing,’’ Rudolph said. “I saw his confidence level improve tremendously. I thought how he handled the huddle, how he handled everyone at the line of scrimmage, how he prepared, I saw all those things kind of come together for him. And I told him those weeks, ‘If you’ve got to go, you’re ready, you’re prepared that way.’ I could see it. I could see his development.

“It was fun to see that in him and I think he was proud of those steps he made from earlier weeks to where he was then, just through the experience of going through it.”

Mertz said he got the most practice snaps with the starting unit the week the Badgers were preparing to play Iowa on Nov. 9. Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr said Mertz learned how the week of preparation broke down for a starting quarterback, how each day was used to emphasize different aspects of the game plan.

“It’s great to get in there and get some (No.) 1 reps and feeling confident with the (No.) 1 group,” Mertz said. “It meant a lot for my growth.”

Junior center Tyler Biadasz, a unanimous All-American this year, said he saw Mertz’s confidence blossom in the huddle. Biadasz said he could tell Mertz had a better understanding of the playbook as the season went along.

“He’s just grown. He’s grown up as a quarterback, you can see it in his approach and how he goes about things. He’s more comfortable in the pocket. He definitely is throwing it better, too. He’s just been consistently growing a little bit and that’s what you want,” Biadasz said.

Budmayr said he wasn’t surprised that Mertz was ready to play this season.

“Graham’s very talented. I think the way he approaches it is the right way, he wants to learn and get better. To be honest with you, it’s kind of a testament to the room, because we’re a young room,” he said. “They’re highly competitive in the way they approach it.”

Mertz played in two games this season — mop-up duty in non-conference blowouts against Central Michigan on Sept. 7 and Kent State on Oct. 5. The Overland Park, Kansas, product is 9-for-10 passing for 73 yards this season. Mertz, along with redshirt freshman Chase Wolf, has been listed as Coan’s backup throughout the year.

Mertz has been getting an extended experience in his first season, as the Badgers made the Big Ten Championship Game and take on Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

“When you can play Ohio State two times in one year, it’s pretty cool to go against those guys. That’s an NFL defense you’re going up against, so it’s great to have that growth. Same thing with Oregon. It’s been great to have those extra practices and really grow in addition to the (regular season),” Mertz said.

Rudolph, who played in the 1994 Rose Bowl for UW, said it’s difficult to quantify just what a player gains from being along for the ride for a postseason run like the Badgers are on. But he said Mertz could see how other players prepare for games of this magnitude.

“I think when guys get an experience like that and they see how guys around them approach it, you learn something from everyone. And he might learn something from what (running back Jonathan Taylor) does as much as he learns from what maybe Jack does, as well as what Tyler Biadasz does. And just how guys deal with certain things, how they prepare themselves and take care of themselves,” Rudolph said.

Going forward, Mertz said he wants to compete to play more or possibly start.

To do that, he thinks he needs to learn the protection schemes more clearly, which means getting together with Rudolph often.

“I want to master protections,” Mertz said. “Knowing where I’m going to be protected at all times. Once I get that out of the way, I can focus on everybody else.”

