University of Wisconsin freshman outside linebacker Skyler Meyers has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a UW official confirmed Wednesday.
The news, which was first reported by the SEC Network's Cole Cubelic, comes just weeks after Meyers joined the Badgers' program.
Entering the portal allows other schools to contact Meyers about a transfer.
Meyers committed to UW's 2019 recruiting class Nov. 4 of last year and signed with the Badgers in December. He didn't enroll early but moved to Madison this month before opting to enter the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound linebacker from Blue Springs South High in Missouri ranked as a three-star prospect by all major recruiting sites, although UW was reportedly the only Power Five program to offer before he committed.