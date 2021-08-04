Badgers football, volleyball teams to host fan events Aug. 21

A collection of the most interesting quotes and thoughts from Badgers players and coaches during spring practices.

Fans will get their first chance in over a year and a half to see the University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams in person at a crossover event on campus later this month.

The public is invited to watch the football team’s practice from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Camp Randall Stadium, then can head over to UW’s Fieldhouse to watch the volleyball team’s Red-White scrimmage.

Badgers athletic director Chris McIntosh and football coach Paul Chryst will address fans and UW marching band will perform at Camp Randall between the events. The volleyball team will honor the 2020 Big Ten Championship team before the start of the Red-White scrimmage.

Tickets are free, but individual tickets are needed for each event. They can be reserved on UW’s athletics website. Those attending the volleyball event must wear masks indoors.

