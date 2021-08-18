 Skip to main content
Badgers football up to 90% vaccinated from COVID-19
The University of Wisconsin football team has reached a 90% vaccination rate against COVID-19, according to team officials.

The Badgers — who open the season against Penn State at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Camp Randall Stadium — were at about 85% in late July, according to head coach Paul Chryst. The Big Ten Conference has yet to announce how it will handle games that can’t be played due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but a decision is expected soon.

UW had three games cancelled due to the virus last season, including two stemming from a breakout in the program.

With more than two weeks before the team's opener, UW's vaccination rate could climb before it plays a game if more players choose to get vaccinated.

Fans have the chance to watch the Badgers practice and get inside Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since November 2019 on Saturday. Details can be found on UW’s athletics website.

