Badgers football unveils alternate uniforms for Notre Dame game

The University of Wisconsin football team will be sporting an alternate uniform for one of the most anticipated nonconference games of the college football season.

UW’s “Forward” uniforms will make their debut when the Badgers play Notre Dame on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be televised on Fox.

The new uniforms — which are white with a red trim and different number styling than UW’s traditional garb — feature new helmet decals as well. A banner displaying the word “Forward” is stripped across the Badgers’ motion W logo on the white helmet, and the Roman numerals for 1912 — the year the Camp Randall Memorial Arch was dedicated — are on a sticker on the back of the helmet.

UW last wore alternate uniforms for their 2019 game against Northwestern.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.