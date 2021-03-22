Badgers football tickets on sale as Wisconsin preps for fans at Camp Randall Stadium

Season tickets are now on sale for the University of Wisconsin football team, as the program and UW athletic department remain optimistic fans will be at Camp Randall Stadium for games this fall.

Those interested in tickets can purchase them at UWBadgers.com or by calling the ticket office at 608-262-1440. Packages for all seven home games start at $378 per ticket and will be limited at first to donors and those who ordered 2020 season ticket packages but weren’t able to use them.

Donors and season-ticket holders will be first in line for ticket requests for UW’s game against Notre Dame on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field.

Single-game ticket pricing is also available now.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After fans weren’t allowed at the stadium in 2020 due to the pandemic, UW lost out on millions of dollars in ticket revenue. UW deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh told reporters that UW will plan on having capacity crowds of more than 80,000 in the stands, and adjust if needed.