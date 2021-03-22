 Skip to main content
Badgers football tickets on sale as Wisconsin preps for fans at Camp Randall Stadium
Season tickets are now on sale for the University of Wisconsin football team, as the program and UW athletic department remain optimistic fans will be at Camp Randall Stadium for games this fall.

Those interested in tickets can purchase them at UWBadgers.com or by calling the ticket office at 608-262-1440. Packages for all seven home games start at $378 per ticket and will be limited at first to donors and those who ordered 2020 season ticket packages but weren’t able to use them.

Donors and season-ticket holders will be first in line for ticket requests for UW’s game against Notre Dame on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field.

Single-game ticket pricing is also available now.

After fans weren’t allowed at the stadium in 2020 due to the pandemic, UW lost out on millions of dollars in ticket revenue. UW deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh told reporters that UW will plan on having capacity crowds of more than 80,000 in the stands, and adjust if needed.

"I don't want hopeful and optimistic to be confused with reckless," he said. "We want to take a responsible approach to that."

UW begins its home season Sept. 4 against Penn State. The Badgers will host Eastern Michigan and Army in nonconference games, and Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern and Nebraska in other Big Ten Conference matchups. The Eastern Michigan game’s cheapest ticket is $30, the lowest for a game at Camp Randall since 2003.

Games against Michigan, Iowa and Nebraska have been among the most-attended events at Camp Randall in the last 15 years.

A game-by-game look at the Badgers' schedule

Todd Milewski contributed to this report.

