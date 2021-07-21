Badgers football should reclaim top spot in Big Ten West, per media poll

The University of Wisconsin football team will bounce back after a disappointing 2020 season, according to media members who cover the Big Ten Conference.

Of the 34 reporters to vote in the Cleveland.com preseason Big Ten poll, 29 picked the Badgers to win the Big Ten West and to reach the conference championship game. However, all 29 voters believe UW will lose that league title game to Ohio State.

The preseason poll asked voters to rank the teams in each division and pick the conference title winner, and to vote on the top offensive and defensive players in the league.