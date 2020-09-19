Badgers football schedule features Big Ten West rivals, two crossover games

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Games could be cancelled under Big Ten protocols, but the conference has not yet announced how cancelled games will be recorded, or if the team with unacceptable COVID-19 test results will have to forfeit.

Along with the excitement that’s inherent to a debut game, the Badgers will be out for revenge when they host Illinois to start the year. The Fighting Illini toppled then-No. 6 UW last year in one of the biggest upsets of the college football season, snapping the Badgers’ nine-game winning streak in the series.

Many eyebrows around college football raised when they saw the slate Nebraska opens the year with, including their Halloween date with UW. The Cornhuskers — who were loudly against the conference’s decision to postpone the season, including a lawsuit filed against the Big Ten by eight of their players — face Ohio State, the Badgers, Northwestern and Penn State in the first four weeks.

UW plays Michigan for the fifth straight year, coming off the Badgers’ 35-14 dismantling of the Wolverines to kick off Big Ten play a year ago. However, UW hasn’t won at Michigan since 2010.