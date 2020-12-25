Badgers football recruiting spending increasing, but still far behind competitors

The University of Wisconsin football program’s recruiting efforts have had a strong focus under Saeed Khalif.
Khalif, the team’s director of player personnel, has used messaging revolving around change — changing the expectations of the program and perception of the recruits the Badgers will target. That approach has been intentional and it has paid off for UW. The program’s 21-player recruiting class for 2021 was its most highly rated of the internet recruiting rankings era and ranked second in the Big Ten Conference behind Ohio State, according to ESPN.
But in a conversation with the State Journal last week, Khalif was surprised to hear another change has been happening on his watch: UW football has more than doubled its spending on recruiting since the 2016-17 fiscal year.
“I’ve never asked for another penny,” Khalif said. “It’s not like we’ve said, ‘We need more money for X, Y and Z.’”
The Badgers spent about $213,000 on recruiting in 2016-17, about $350,000 in 2017-18 and about $431,000 in 2018-19, per financial records reported to the NCAA. Spending for the 2019-20 fiscal year isn’t yet available, but it is expected to decrease significantly due to the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The amount spent in 2018-19, which totaled $431,352, was the most the program has spent in the past 15 years. Recruiting spending is defined by the NCAA report as, “transportation, lodging and meals for prospective student-athletes and institutional personnel on official and unofficial visits, telephone call charges, postage and such. Include value of use of institution’s own vehicles or airplanes as well as in-kind value of loaned or contributed transportation.”
Where money’s spent
Khalif said the increase in recruiting spending has been gradual and the sum of a few factors. First, the NCAA allowed programs to host one more family member of a recruit during an official visit. So the cost of providing transportation, meals, lodging and entertainment increased with more people on each visit. UW also has “upped the flavor” of on-campus visits for recruits, according to Khalif.
“I think the time spent on campus, on the terrace, on the other side of campus, near the Edgewater Hotel, all those things like that really raised the bar,” Khalif said. “I can’t say what they didn’t do before, but I can speak to the emphasis I’ve made about making it a cool thing. Each and every thing we do, make it a special thing you can’t do anywhere else.”
UW also has stepped up its transportation offerings on some visits, using Mercedes-Benz vans to shuttle recruits to and from the airport.
“You add an element of swag to it,” Khalif said. “Kids got excited when we picked them up at the airport in a Mercedes van instead of being picked up in the short Badger bus. That’s a competitive thing because other schools are using different levels of transportation as a way to say, ‘This is how we treat you: first-class.’”
Coaches traveling further and more often also has been a factor in rising recruiting spending.
UW has landed 23 recruits outside of the Midwest footprint and been active in recruiting others outside that footprint over the past three years. That effort — which has led to players such as four-star outside linebacker Nick Herbig (Hawaii) and five-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci (Pennsylvania) joining the program — increases costs. Coaches’ road trips become flights, rental cars and lodging when recruiting nationwide more often as the Badgers have.
“We searched far and wide and spent some time going to the West Coast, the Northeast,” Khalif said. “We kind of used to stay within a five-hour radius of the school.”
How UW stacks up
Even after spending more than it likely ever has on recruiting in the 2018-19 fiscal year, UW spends far less than its fellow public schools in the Power 5 conferences.
Athletic Director U compiled the 2018-19 NCAA financial reports of the 52 public Power 5 institutions and the Badgers ranked last in total spending. Georgia was at the top of the list with more than $3.6 million spent on recruiting, while Alabama was second at more than $2.6 million.
Penn State was the highest spending Big Ten program (roughly $1.53M), followed by Michigan (roughly $1.41M) and Nebraska (roughly $1.35M). Big Ten teams averaged spending about $945,000 in the 2018-19 fiscal year. The SEC (about $1.53M) and ACC (about $1.16M) had the highest averages among the conferences.
When asked how his program was able to recruit well — UW’s class was ranked in the top 30 the past two seasons and this year’s class was No. 15 nationally — despite spending less, Chryst warned the figures reported may not paint a full picture.
“We try to do studies and look at what you’re spending — are you being smart in what you’re spending really with everything in your program? And certainly recruiting, there’s a big piece of that pie,” Chryst said. “But every place I’ve been, the bookkeeping is different, too. It’s hard to get an accurate number of how much someone spends on recruiting because it goes in so many different ways.”
Khalif said he’s learned Chryst isn’t interested in spending money on items or experiences that only benefit recruits.
“Coach Chryst is a guy that (says), ‘If it’s good for the team, it’s good for recruiting,’” Khalif said.
“I can’t go to him and say, ‘Hey, let’s spend this money for recruiting.’ I would get major pushback then. But if I say, ‘Hey, let’s go spend this money on the (current players) and it will help enhance recruiting,’ then he’s all in.”
Chances to expand
Khalif said UW is a “blue-blood program” after all 21 of the Badgers’ recruits signed their National Letters of Intent last week.
UW has to make top 20 and top 10 recruiting classes a common occurrence rather than an outlier to achieve that status. But Khalif has helped produce the program’s three highest-ranked classes of the internet era, so perhaps the Badgers are on that trajectory.
UW will continue to recruit nationally, being sure there’s mutual interest before committing time and money to a recruiting trip for a prospect, Khalif said. Collaborating on recruiting efforts with other UW programs also has been a help, he said.
It’s unlikely the Badgers start making outlandish purchases or building extravagant facilities like some programs do. But Khalif said there are some areas where UW could spend that would benefit recruiting across the board.
“I think — and this is me making a pitch, I don’t know where it goes — but a recruiting space. An identified recruiting space that people know when they have a recruiting event on your campus that this is the recruiting space,” Khalif said.
“Whether that’s near the stadium, the Kohl Center, wherever that is, it’s a recruiting space. It’s what kids talk about when they go different places, that thing that kind of unites other guys with guys. If there was going to be a, ‘Saeed’s crying for something, would you give it to him?’ that would be one of those things I would ask for.”
Breaking down the Badgers’ 2021 recruiting class
QUARTERBACK
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Deacon Hill (Santa Barbara, Calif.)
Quick analysis: Hill has a strong arm and shown enough in camps to rise to a four-star recruit on Rivals. Competition level is a question mark at the high school level, but he’s got the tools to be a good college quarterback.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Hill: Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr “identified him really early. We thought he had great arm strength when you compared him to the best players in the country who were out there. We thought he was right there from the jump. … We really liked him, we felt personality-wise the people that surrounded him and supported him, how he worked, all those things were a great fit for us.”
RUNNING BACK
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Jackson Acker (Madison), Loyal Crawford (Eau Claire), Antwan Roberts (Nashville, Tenn.)
Quick analysis: There’s been talk about Acker switching positions at the college level, but UW listed him as a running back Wednesday. Acker didn’t play in the fall due to COVID-19, but he has shown a good mix of speed and power as a ball carrier. … Crawford has a James White-level ceiling as a third-down back and the most shiftiness of the bunch. … Roberts has explosion and proven ability to run through tackles.
Rudolph’s thoughts on the group: “I think they’re all kind of unique. Jackson’s a guy that obviously would have position flexibility, but he kind of is explosive. … Then you see Loyal, and Loyal’s got great speed, great change of direction, a chance for a home run hitter. I think he’s got great quicks in and out and, again, I think all these guys, we’ll find out exactly where they’re at when they come in, but I think guys that are just really good football players as well. … Antwan, what he does to this point, complete back and had a great senior year.”
WIDE RECEIVER
Number of players: 2
Who are they: Skyler Bell (Bronx, N.Y.), Markus Allen (Clayton, Ohio)
Quick analysis: The Badgers landed two players who possess good speed and agility at arguably the biggest position of need in the class. … Bell has a suddenness to his cuts that makes him dangerous as a receiver and returner. … Allen shows good ball skills when making contested catches and great body control.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Bell, who wasn’t able to visit campus before committing: “I just think you take the time to reach out. Whether it was Zoom meetings with him and his family, or whether it was phone calls, you took the time to be able to answer questions that pop up in their minds. I think those things are always huge.”
TIGHT END
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Jack Pugh (Columbus, Ohio)
Quick analysis: He has long strides that help him cover a lot of ground and he’s shown an array of route-running skills from both an on-line and split-out positions.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Pugh: “Jack played his first year of football last year. This was his second year. Really a guy that was a hoop player that jumped into it. Watching his film, I thought he was really physical for a guy that hadn’t played football. He was physical at D-end as well as tight end. I think he’s got the ability to separate. I think he’s got really a lot of speed and explosiveness.”
OFFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 3
Who are they: JP Benzschawel (Grafton), Riley Mahlman (Lakeville, Minn.), Nolan Rucci (Lititz, Pa.)
Quick analysis: The Badgers are set up to continue churning out great O-lines for years to come after an impressive haul of linemen in 2019. … Benzschawel is the third of his brothers to come to UW, and he’s shown great power and strength as a blocker. … Mahlman might be the most athletic of the bunch, having played tight end for a time in high school and as a basketball standout. … Rucci, the lone five-star recruit in the class, has all the tools to become an All-American tackle.
Rudolph’s thoughts on the group: “I think they’re big, athletic guys that you have to have as defenses are pretty darn athletic and being able to keep up with them. … I think those guys match in their work ethic and their mind-set, I think they’ll make a major impact here.”
DEFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Mike Jarvis (Medford, N.J.)
Quick analysis: Jarvis was recruited as both an offensive and defensive lineman, but UW will look to make him a defensive end. He has good quickness but will need to add weight and strength at the college level.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Jarvis: “He fits what we do, the right mentality. He can get after people. Very physically impressive at the high school level. We’re looking forward to developing his skills as we continue to push what we can ask our defensive line to do. You turn on a tape and you go, ‘Dang, everything we ask our guys to do, he’s putting on tape for you.’”
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
Number of players: 4
Who are they: Braelon Allen, (Fond du Lac), Jake Chaney (Cape Coral, Fla.), Jake Ratzlaff (Rosemount, Minn.), Bryan Sanborn (Lake Zurich, Ill.)
Quick analysis: UW may need these players as soon as next year depending on what junior Jack Sanborn and senior Mike Maskalunas decide to do this offseason. … Allen is a physical freak, showing off-the-charts strength and love for making big hits. After playing safety in high school, moving to linebacker could allow him to be around the ball often. … Chaney posted back-to-back 100-tackle seasons as a junior and senior and has a nose for attacking the ball and creating fumbles. … Ratzlaff is another wild card. He has the speed and athleticism to play at any linebacker spot and turned down a hockey scholarship to Minnesota to play football. … Bryan Sanborn has good closing speed and often was used as a blitzer in high school.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Ratzlaff: “We’re excited for him because as talented as he is, he really has not focused solely on football. So we still feel like there’s a ton of growth in his game and coming from a very, very high, high level of play already.”
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Ayo Adebogun (Mequon), TJ Bollers (Tiffin, Iowa), Darryl Peterson (Akron, Ohio)
Quick analysis: This group rivals the O-line as the deepest, most talented chunk of the class, but don’t be surprised if one or more of these players ends up being listed at another position in the future. … Adebogun, a lineman in high school, has a tremendous first step. … Bollers has the size to potentially play on the line, but the quickness and block-shedding of an outside backer. … Peterson was a prolific pass rusher in high school and could help UW soon.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Bollers: “We love his versatility. (We) see him as an outside linebacker, kind of plus. We think he can do a little bit more than that position and provide some flexibility for us. Great physicality with what he shown in high school. As he grows into his body, it’s going to be a lot of fun to put him in different positions.”
SECONDARY
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Al Ashford III (Denver, Colo.), Ricardo Hallman (Miami, Fla.), Hunter Wohler (Muskego)
Quick analysis: Ashford already plays with the aggressive style that Leonhard loves and he’s borderline obsessive about learning and refining technique. … Hallman is a true ball hawk and uses his athleticism to close on balls in the air faster than opposing receivers. … Wohler, Wisconsin’s two-time AP state player of the year, is a special blend of ball skills and physicality as a safety.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Wohler: “Probably as highly recruited of a skill player in the state in a long time. Extremely talented. What he does at the safety position in impacting games at that level was a lot of fun to watch.”