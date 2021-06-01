Badgers football recruiting director Saeed Khalif leaving program

A collection of the most interesting quotes and thoughts from Badgers players and coaches during spring practices.

A key figure in the recruiting success for the University of Wisconsin football program over the past five years is leaving.

Saeed Khalif, who served as the director of player personnel, has left and a State Journal source said he was accepting a similar position at Michigan State. The Spartans just lost director of player personnel Scott Aligo to Kansas.

UW officials had not yet confirmed Khalif’s departure Tuesday morning, but he no longer is listed on the staff section of the website.

In each of the past two cycles, Khalif has helped UW post their highest-ranked recruiting classes in the internet era, with the 2021 class being ranked in the mid-teens nationally and third in the Big Ten Conference by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

Losing Khalif, especially when the NCAA’s in-person recruiting ban has been lifted, is a big blow to the program.

“Saeed is huge, especially during this time when the focus is on the guys that are here and the focus on the season,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said in November 2019.