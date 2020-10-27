Badgers football: Progress has been hard to come by for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers

“I don’t want to talk about that. We’re focused on Wisconsin,” Frost said. “I tell you what, if we want the score to be different, we need to play better. That’s the bottom line.”

Frost looks at UW and sees a program he respects. He said the Badgers do a good job of recruiting, developing and coaching. He’s impressed that the Badgers have an identity on both sides of the ball and stick to it.

“I think those kids probably get in the program and they know they need to be tough and physical and they learn the system on both sides and they’ve got a good system on both sides and they wait their turn, and when they get their shot they’re ready to go,” Frost said. “That’s what we’re trying to get a little bit as a program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

“You’re better when you don’t have to rely on a lot of young kids. You’re relying on juniors and seniors that have been in the program and know the schemes and have been physically developed. They’re quite a ways down the road. I give them a lot of credit for what they’ve built up there.”

UW has won seven consecutive games in this series and is 8-1 against Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011, with six of those wins coming by double digits.