Badgers football program sending 3 seniors to Big Ten Media Days

The University of Wisconsin football program will be represented by three of their most experienced players at the Big Ten Conference Media Days in Indianapolis this week.

Three seniors — tight end Jake Ferguson, cornerback Faion Hicks and linebacker Jack Sanborn — will join coach Paul Chryst at Lucas Oil Stadium to speak with reporters from across the conference on Friday. Chryst is scheduled to speak at noon Friday and hold another question-and-answer session in the afternoon. The UW players are slated to be available from 3-4 p.m. Friday.

All three Badgers had the chance to turn pro after last season but chose to return after a 4-3 campaign.

Ferguson led UW in receiving last season with 305 yards and four touchdowns, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. He’s been a starter since his redshirt freshman season in 2018.

Hicks is likely to be a regular starter for the fourth straight season, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said this spring he envisions Hicks being the primary slot defender again. In 33 career games, he has nine passes defended.