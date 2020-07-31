Badgers football notebook: Training camp may not start on time

“Obviously, it feels good, getting the recognition that I’ve been getting,” Sanborn said. “But at the same time, I understand it’s all preseason awards and what matters most is what you do during the season. I’m excited to soon get back on the field and play a little football.”

Preparing for the fall season has been a different task for Sanborn throughout the spring and summer. With no spring practices and usual summer workouts taking on a different look, he said he’s been focused on improving his understanding of UW’s defense and sharing his knowledge with teammates.

Orr’s production will certainly be missed by UW defenders, but he was also the vocal leader of the unit. That’s a role Sanborn said he’s also working on filling.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

“I don’t know if I’m ever going to be the guy that just goes up and gives a motivational speech, but one thing about a leader that you’ve got to have faith in everyone and trust everyone and being able to talk to everyone,” he said.

“Being that guy who people can come up and talk to — I’m the guy who people can approach and be very open with me.”

Media tabs OSU, UW as favorites