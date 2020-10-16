Badgers football notebook: Offensive line starters still being decided

The return of Jon Dietzen to the roster provides a seasoned veteran for either guard or tackle spots as well.

“You know ‘Rudy,’ we’ve been rotating guys. A lot of people are cross-playing positions throughout camp. A lot of people are learning all different positions to kind of finalize the lineup. I wouldn’t say that’s for sure yet,” said Van Lanen, a senior and Associated Press second-team preseason All-American.

“’Rudy’ likes playing the best five, and I’m sure we’ll find out who that best five is going into the week. I feel really confident with the group we have and I’m really excited to get out on the field and have the opportunity to play with these guys this year.”

Part of Van Lanen’s confidence comes from the group’s knowledge of UW’s scheme.

While COVID-19-caused hiatus from in-person workouts this spring and summer limited chances to play together, the UW offensive line spent hours on Zoom calls studying the playbook.

