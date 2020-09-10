Badgers football, men's hockey on 2-week pause due to COVID-19 test results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin football and men’s hockey teams are taking a two-week pause as COVID-19 issues consume campus.

A statement from UW athletic director Barry Alvarez announced the break for the two teams.

“We have been conducting our own COVID-19 testing of student-athletes and staff on a regular basis since early June and will continue to do so. Since we began testing in Athletics, our decision-making has been guided by our own test results. That continues to be our plan going forward,” Alvarez said in the statement.

“I can also confirm that our football and men’s hockey teams will take a two-week break from team activities per our COVID-19 testing protocols.”

A UW official said later Wednesday, “Test results dictated that we pause team activities for those two sports.”

UW’s athletic department last publicized its COVID-19 case numbers in early August, at which time 21 of 259 student-athletes tested from June until then were COVID-19 positive. In the roughly two weeks since most students have returned to campus, the total number of infections on campus is greater than 1,000.