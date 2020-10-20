Badgers football: Led by quarterback Brandon Peters, Illinois has plenty of experience on offense

Illinois has a returning starter at quarterback for the first time since 2016. That’s only part of the reason Lovie Smith is excited about his team’s potential heading into its season opener against the University of Wisconsin football team.
“I can’t wait to see what we look like on the offensive side,” Smith told reporters.
Smith enters his fifth season with the Fighting Illini coming off a breakthrough campaign of sorts. Illinois played in the postseason for the first time since 2014 and won four Big Ten games, doubling its combined total from the previous three seasons.
The next item to be crossed off the list: Finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2011.
That could be a tough task for a program picked to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten West once again. But the No. 14 Badgers will be their visitors seriously Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium considering the first step in Smith and the Illini building some momentum in 2019 involved a come-from-behind 24-23 victory over UW in Champaign.
It’ll should be a good opening test for a UW defense that is in the process of replacing standout linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr. Illinois returns nine starters on offense and the ringleader on that side of the ball, fifth-year senior quarterback Brandon Peters, feels much more comfortable than he did at this time a year ago.
“I feel even more part of the team,” said Peters, who joined the Illini in the summer of 2019 after transferring from Michigan as a graduate student. “Not that I never didn’t feel a part of the team, but I feel a closer bond with everybody on the team having this year under my belt. It’s all good, comfortable.”
Peters threw for 1,884 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his first season at Illinois. He told reporters this fall that one number he’d like to see climb significantly this season is his completion percentage, which was at 55.3 as a junior.
The win over UW was a good illustration of how Peters could be both dangerous and inaccurate: He finished 9 of 21 for 174 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per completion.
Peters returns his top four receivers, a group led by Josh Imatorbhebhe. The senior accounted for nine of Illinois’ 19 touchdown receptions last season and averaged a whopping 19.2 yards per reception.
“We definitely have our work cut out for (us) because he’s definitely not a body type that you see every day and the aggressiveness that he plays with is just a little bit different for some of the corners to see,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said of Imatorbhebhe, who had a 29-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Badgers. “I like our group, I like the matchups we have, but he’s going to have opportunities one-on-one in this game and we’ve got to win them downfield.”
Illinois also returns Donny Navarro, who caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Peters against UW, and Ricky Smalling. Starting tight end Daniel Barker is and is joined by Luke Ford, a highly regarded transfer from Georgia.
Its best position group may be an offensive line that includes four returning starters, including three seniors who have started since they were freshmen. Left tackle Vederian Lowe, center Doug Kramer and right tackle Alex Palczewski have made a combined 100 career starts.
The only real question mark on offense is at running back, where Illinois is replacing workhorse Reggie Corbin. Junior Mike Epstein is back after sustaining a torn ACL in the 2019 opener.
After an offseason like no other, continuity is more valuable than ever and Illinois has plenty of that.
“You don’t have an opportunity to knock the rust off and get the kinks out,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “We’ve got to be sharp. We’ve got to be crisp with what we’re doing. You’re going against one of the better teams, if not the best team, in the conference.”
