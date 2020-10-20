Badgers football: Led by quarterback Brandon Peters, Illinois has plenty of experience on offense

“I feel even more part of the team,” said Peters, who joined the Illini in the summer of 2019 after transferring from Michigan as a graduate student. “Not that I never didn’t feel a part of the team, but I feel a closer bond with everybody on the team having this year under my belt. It’s all good, comfortable.”

Peters threw for 1,884 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his first season at Illinois. He told reporters this fall that one number he’d like to see climb significantly this season is his completion percentage, which was at 55.3 as a junior.

The win over UW was a good illustration of how Peters could be both dangerous and inaccurate: He finished 9 of 21 for 174 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per completion.

Peters returns his top four receivers, a group led by Josh Imatorbhebhe. The senior accounted for nine of Illinois’ 19 touchdown receptions last season and averaged a whopping 19.2 yards per reception.