Badgers football is back, and so is the bounce in Barry Alvarez's step

UW athletics announced last week that its top 24 highest-paid employees, as part of a cost-reduction plan, have been asked to take another 15% pay cut, this one through the end of February. That group includes Alvarez, football coach Paul Chryst and men’s basketball coach Greg Gard.

About 30 open jobs in athletics also won’t be filled during a hiring freeze, UW announced.

“If we’re able to play the season, it will help some,” said Alvarez, who reiterated that UW hasn't considered cutting any sports at this point. “We’re certainly not out of the woods financially. It’s going to affect us considerably. …

“You have to get back to normal and then it will take time after that to get back to our cash flow and building reserves back up to where we want it. It’s going to take some time.”

As Alvarez starts his fourth decade as an integral piece of the football program – 14 seasons as a coach and the next 16 as a full-time athletic director – there’s nothing that can compare to this campaign and the weeks leading up to it.

But, unlike 10 weeks ago, he has hope. Football is back, at least for the time being.

“Everybody around me, every place I go, people want to talk about how anxious they are and how excited they are that we get to play football, even though the stadium is going to be empty,” Alvarez said. “It’ll be a different experience for all of us, (but) at least our players and coaches have an opportunity to get out there and perform.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.