Badgers football is back, and so is the bounce in Barry Alvarez's step

Barry Alvarez said he didn’t take any offense when a reporter suggested earlier this week that the University of Wisconsin athletic director looked like he was in rough shape back on Aug. 11.
That day, Alvarez appeared on Big Ten Network and later on a Zoom conference call with local reporters after the Big Ten announced it was postponing its 2020 football season indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As one of the faces of the Big Ten, Alvarez saw it as his responsibility to try to explain why the conference had come to that conclusion. At the time, he admitted he wasn’t getting much sleep, and it showed.
“I was worn out. I just felt beat down then,” said Alvarez, who will turn 74 later this year. “I think the (perception of the) way I looked and the way I sounded was probably pretty accurate.”
Now, more than 10 weeks later and with the season back on track, Alvarez is in a much different state of mind. He’s energetic and optimistic as the No. 14 Badgers get set to play Illinois Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.
“I’m excited,” Alvarez said. “I’m really excited and anxious to get to see the season started and watch us play.”
That the Badgers and their Big Ten counterparts have reached the starting line has allowed Alvarez and others around the conference to breathe a sigh of relief, but he acknowledges there’s a lot of work still ahead to complete the season.
As of now, the conference-only schedule will be played over eight consecutive weeks leading up to what is being billed as Big Ten Champions Week, where each program from the East and West divisions will match up with an opponent that finished in the same standing in the other division.
If the Big Ten can pull that off, with COVID-19 cases rising in the Upper Midwest, it will be quite a feat. Other conferences around the country have had to postpone or cancel games due to outbreaks, and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm’s positive test means he won’t be on the sidelines for the Boilermakers’ opener against Iowa on Saturday.
“We understand that there could be some hiccups,” Alvarez said Wednesday morning, shortly after he completed a 2½-hour call with athletic directors from around the Big Ten. “We see it every week.”
While he could only speak for UW, Alvarez said the protocols put in place back on Sept. 17, when the Big Ten reversed course and decided to play this fall, have been a success. Players and team personnel are being tested on a daily basis – the Big Ten is footing the bill – and Alvarez commended medical personnel for their roles in keeping the process running smoothly.
“The players and coaches have raved about how smooth it’s gone, how quickly now that they can get through it,” Alvarez said. “The communication has been very good. I have no complaints.”
As he answered questions over the phone while watching the Badgers run through a special-teams practice, Alvarez was getting a taste of what it’s going to be like Friday night in an almost-empty stadium. In a word, surreal.
Alvarez, as usual, will watch the game from a suite.
“It’s going to be like watching a scrimmage,” he said, “with a little more to play for, a little more on the line.”
Parents of the players won’t even be allowed in the stadium, and Alvarez admitted that wasn’t an easy message to deliver to his daughter, Dawn Alvarez Thomas, the mother of UW junior tight end Jake Ferguson.
UW sent out video public service announcements this week featuring Alvarez and others. Alvarez, in his, reminded fans based in Madison to avoid gathering in large groups; he encouraged those outside the city to stay home.
He ended his message with a plea to fans to do everything they can to help the Badgers reach the finish line this season.
“We have some local guidelines that we have to follow and we’re willing to do that,” Alvarez said. “We want to be as cooperative as we can and we’re going to do whatever we can for our city, for the safety of this entire area.”
Alvarez said the Big Ten is close to finalizing a TV contract that, if the season gets played in full, will inject much-needed revenue in an athletic department hit hard by the pandemic.
UW athletics announced last week that its top 24 highest-paid employees, as part of a cost-reduction plan, have been asked to take another 15% pay cut, this one through the end of February. That group includes Alvarez, football coach Paul Chryst and men’s basketball coach Greg Gard.
About 30 open jobs in athletics also won’t be filled during a hiring freeze, UW announced.
“If we’re able to play the season, it will help some,” said Alvarez, who reiterated that UW hasn't considered cutting any sports at this point. “We’re certainly not out of the woods financially. It’s going to affect us considerably. …
“You have to get back to normal and then it will take time after that to get back to our cash flow and building reserves back up to where we want it. It’s going to take some time.”
As Alvarez starts his fourth decade as an integral piece of the football program – 14 seasons as a coach and the next 16 as a full-time athletic director – there’s nothing that can compare to this campaign and the weeks leading up to it.
But, unlike 10 weeks ago, he has hope. Football is back, at least for the time being.
“Everybody around me, every place I go, people want to talk about how anxious they are and how excited they are that we get to play football, even though the stadium is going to be empty,” Alvarez said. “It’ll be a different experience for all of us, (but) at least our players and coaches have an opportunity to get out there and perform.”
