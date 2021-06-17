Badgers football gives Jim Leonhard pay raise, cuts Joe Rudolph's pay

Requests for comment from UW officials on these moves were not answered.

Both coaches’ new contracts change the structure of their buyout clauses.

Leonhard’s contract no longer will end if Chryst leaves or is fired, and UW no longer will be obligated to pay the balance of Leonhard’s salary if he leaves after a Chryst departure.

The new deal also changes Leonhard’s buyout clauses to a flat $1 million as opposed to a sliding scale ranging from $2.4 million to $800,000 depending on the time remaining on the contract. Leonhard will owe UW $1 million if he leaves during his contract for positions other than an NFL head coach or defensive coordinator, or FBS head coach. UW will owe him $1 million if he is terminated without cause.

UW will owe Rudolph only what’s left on his contract if he’s terminated without cause, and Rudolph no longer will owe any buyout if he leaves during the contract.

Rudolph’s path to leave his post is certainly made easier in his new contract, though his close friendship with Chryst and track record as a successful recruiter on the offensive line makes that seem unlikely.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal Follow Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today