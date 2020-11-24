Badgers' football game against Minnesota canceled due to Gophers' COVID-19 situation

A UW spokesperson said the program would release a statement Tuesday night.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff has always been our main priority," Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement.

"We have experienced an increase in positive cases recently and have made the responsible decision to pause team activities. We will continue to rely on the guidance of our medical experts as we navigate the next several days. We are doing everything we possibly can to miss the fewest amount of days possible. Our goal is to be healthy enough and ready to compete on December 5 against Northwestern."

Dr. Brad Nelson, the medical director of the Gophers' athletic department, said the football team will implement twice-a-week PCR testing on top of the daily antigen testing already being conducted as the team works to returning to the field.

Fleck — who said in a statement that agreed with the program's decision to pause activities and cancel the game at UW — was accidentally prophetic when he spoke with reporters Monday.

