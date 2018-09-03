A new NCAA football rule allows players to redshirt while participating in four games or less. Throughout the season, we'll track how many games each of the University of Wisconsin's true freshman have played.
GAMES PLAYED
S Travian Blaylock — 1
CB Donte Burton — 1
WR Aron Cruickshank — 1
WR Taj Mustapha — 1
NT Bryson Williams — 1
Game 1 (Western Kentucky) analysis: Blaylock, who moved from cornerback to safety this fall, is the most unexpected name here. He did not play any defensive snaps, so his participation came strictly on special teams. Even with safeties Reggie Pearson and Patrick Johnson out, the Badgers stuck with just three players at that position — D'Cota Dixon, Scott Nelson and Eric Burrell — until Seth Currens entered the game on the final drive. That was also the case for Mustapha, who played special teams but couldn't crack the rotation at his position despite key players missing. Cruickshank didn't play much but expects to have a role throughout the season -- one that could increase with time. With cornerback Dontye Carriere-Williams leaving the program last week, Burton may go on to play more than four games. He's someone worth monitoring over the next few weeks. Considering the lack of depth on the Badgers' defensive line, don't expect Williams, the No. 2 nose tackle, to redshirt this season.