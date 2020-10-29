Badgers football COVID-19 outbreak up to 16 players, staff members

While activities have stopped for the University of Wisconsin football team, the COVID-19 outbreak that led to that shutdown expanded a bit Thursday.

UW released updated numbers Thursday night, stating that there are 16 active cases currently within the football program — three cases that were pending tests came back positive between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Eight staff members and eight student-athletes have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Oct. 21.

The No. 9 Badgers had one student-athlete test positive on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and have had 15 more individuals test positive between Saturday, Oct. 24, and Wednesday. The team defeated Illinois 45-7 in its season opener Friday, Oct. 23, at Camp Randall Stadium.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith told reporters his team has had no new positive cases since playing UW.

Big Ten protocols state a team cannot practice or play for at least seven days if its seven-day rolling average of virus positivity rate surpasses 5% among the team and 7.5% among the team population. UW is between 2-5% among the team and over 7.5% among the team population as of Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!