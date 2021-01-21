Badgers' football commit Hunter Wohler named MaxPreps state player of the year

Streiff tweeted: “First, I’d like to thank my parents for always supporting me. Without them, none of this would be possible. Secondly, I’d like to thank all the coaches and teammates throughout the years that have pushed me to be who I am today. Lastly, I would like to thank all the great coaches I have been able to meet throughout the recruiting process and have helped me decide where I want to spend the next 4 years. With that being said, I am committed to Carleton College!!”