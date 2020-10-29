Badgers focused on halting spread of COVID-19 coronavirus during 7-day shutdown

Big Ten Conference protocols require players who test positive to be held out of game action for 21 days, while UW players who haven’t tested positive are being isolated. While UW is still ironing out the details, the plan is to move some players into their own rooms at a local hotel for at least the next week.

The seven-day pause means UW wouldn’t be able to begin practicing for the game against Purdue until Nov. 4 at the earliest and would have only three in-person practice days to prepare for the Boilermakers.

Meanwhile, Chryst and other coaches who have tested positive — offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph also has tested positive, sources told the State Journal — are required to isolate for 10 days before returning to in-person coaching. In Chryst's case, he wouldn’t be able to return to the sidelines until Nov. 7, the day of the Purdue game.

As Alvarez pointed out, UW can still go through Zoom meetings over the next week “but you still have to get out and move around and physically go through your things” before being able to play a game.

Of course, any talk of UW being ready to play Purdue after an abbreviated schedule is moot if it can’t control the spread of the virus.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!