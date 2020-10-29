 Skip to main content
Badgers focused on halting spread of COVID-19 coronavirus during 7-day shutdown
Badgers focused on halting spread of COVID-19 coronavirus during 7-day shutdown

Paul Chryst - Illinois Wisconsin

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to his players during the first half of the Badgers' season-opening victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin football team is already down to seven regular-season games in 2020 and that number is in serious jeopardy of going even lower.

UW announced Wednesday morning that Saturday’s game at Nebraska is canceled and it is pausing all team-related activities for seven days “due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases” within the program. The No. 9 Badgers are scheduled to host Purdue on Nov. 7, but it seems unlikely that game will be played due to the outbreak within the team.

barry alvarez mug

Alvarez

The Big Ten confirmed that the canceled game against the Cornhuskers will be considered a “no-contest” rather than a forfeit even though UW — and not the conference — decided to pull the plug due to 12 positive tests within the program over a span of five days starting last Saturday. Six players and six staff members, including coach Paul Chryst, have tested positive, according to a news release issued by UW on Wednesday.

When asked if he was concerned about whether the Badgers will be able to play Purdue the following week, UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said, “We’ll see where we are as far as testing and we’ll make that decision as we move closer to the game. The most important thing right now is to (separate) our players and get this under control. We’ll make that decision about playing the next game when that time comes.”

Big Ten Conference protocols require players who test positive to be held out of game action for 21 days, while UW players who haven’t tested positive are being isolated. While UW is still ironing out the details, the plan is to move some players into their own rooms at a local hotel for at least the next week.

The seven-day pause means UW wouldn’t be able to begin practicing for the game against Purdue until Nov. 4 at the earliest and would have only three in-person practice days to prepare for the Boilermakers.

Meanwhile, Chryst and other coaches who have tested positive — offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph also has tested positive, sources told the State Journal — are required to isolate for 10 days before returning to in-person coaching. In Chryst's case, he wouldn’t be able to return to the sidelines until Nov. 7, the day of the Purdue game. 

As Alvarez pointed out, UW can still go through Zoom meetings over the next week “but you still have to get out and move around and physically go through your things” before being able to play a game.

Of course, any talk of UW being ready to play Purdue after an abbreviated schedule is moot if it can’t control the spread of the virus.

“We’ve got to flatten out what was happening and then I do think that we can, let’s say it did go along those lines, I think I’ve been a part of a lot of different teams where you can prepare in a short time,” Chryst said.

“But probably really none of that matters until … the first thing we’ve got to do is take advantage of this seven-day pause and every one of our guys will be tested every day and hopefully we can show progress there and give ourselves the opportunity to be talking about the next game.”

The Big Ten’s revised conference-only schedule doesn’t include any bye weeks due to a delayed start to the season. The conference changed its divisional tiebreakers for this season, and those modifications will now be necessary considering at least two teams — UW and Nebraska — won’t complete the eight-game regular-season slate.

Download PDF 2020 Big Ten football tiebreakers

The Badgers entered the season as the favorites to repeat in the West Division and looked the part in the opener, routing Illinois 45-7 at Camp Randall Stadium last Friday night. But another game lost will put UW at the minimum number of games required to play for a Big Ten title.

According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”

Chryst, for his part, is focused primarily on getting his program through the next week.

“The seven-day pause is important for us,” he said. “We’ve got to do that well. That’s got to go kind of serve its proper purpose and then we can kind of address the other parts of it. Not all the coaches got it.”

Explore a week-by-week breakdown of Badgers' schedule 

