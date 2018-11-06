Grand Rapids, Mich., native Stephan Bracey announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he's flipping his commitment from Western Michigan to the University of Wisconsin.
Bracey became the Badgers' 16th pledge in the 2019 class and third in the past four days after linebackers Maema Njongmeta and Skyler Meyers committed this weekend.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Bracey rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals and holds reported offers from Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Eastern Michigan and Western Illinois.
He plays for East Kentwood High, the same school as fellow 2019 UW commit Logan Brown, a five-star offensive tackle.