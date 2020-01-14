You are the owner of this article.
Badgers finish outside Top 10 in final AP poll
The University of Wisconsin football team finished just outside the top 10 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the year.

The Badgers (10-4), who fell 28-27 to Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, were ranked 11th.

UW was one of six Big Ten teams to earn a ranking, including No. 3 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State, No. 10 Minnesota, No. 15 Iowa, and No. 18 Michigan.

The Badgers defeated Michigan, Iowa and Minnesota in the regular season.

Here’s a look at the full poll, with the teams’ previous rankings in parenthesis:

1. LSU 15-0 (1)

2. Clemson 14-1 (3)

3. Ohio State 13-1 (2)

4. Georgia 12-2 (5)

5. Oregon 12-2 (7)

6. Florida 11-2 (6)

7. Oklahoma 12-2 (4)

8. Alabama 11-2 (9)

9. Penn State 11-2 (13)

10. Minnesota 11-2 (16)

11. Wisconsin 10-4 (11)

12. Notre Dame 11-2 (14)

13. Baylor 11-3 (8)

14. Auburn 9-4 (9)

15. Iowa 10-3 (19)

16. Utah 11-3 (12)

17. Memphis 12-2 (15)

18. Michigan 9-4 (17)

19. Appalachian State 13-1 (20)

20. Navy 11-2 (21)

21. Cincinnati 11-3 (23)

22. Air Force 11-2 (24)

23. Boise State 12-2 (18)

24. UCF 10-3 (NR)

25. Texas 8-5 (NR)

Here's how NFL draft analysts see UW's prospects

UW behind Minnesota despite lopsided win over Gophers. 

