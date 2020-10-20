Badgers film room: What we can learn from Graham Mertz's limited play last year

Play: Graham Mertz completes a pass to Jack Dunn for 7 yards, first down.

Breakdown: Protection is good again here — UW coaches left the starting line in the game for Mertz despite the lopsided score.

Mertz stands tall in the pocket and makes and easy pitch and catch for the first down. Dunn does a good job getting his defensive back to turn his hips, anticipating a vertical route, before cutting inside.

Mertz pulls a subtle move here that should encourage Badgers’ fans about his poise in the pocket. Watch how his head and eyes start on Jack Eschenbach (41) as he goes out into his route. He’s really looking for Dunn the whole way, but by engaging with Eschenbach quickly, he forces CMU’s linebacker to react. Once he does, the area is vacated for Dunn and he can pick up the first down with ease.

Eye manipulation is a skill that takes years for quarterbacks to develop, and Mertz shows early ability of it here.

Situation: Second-and-12 at the UW 35, late third quarter

Play: Graham Mertz runs for 10 yards

Breakdown: Mertz’s mobility is something that I’m interested to see utilized in the UW offense.