Badgers film room: Rachad Wildgoose taking ownership of No. 1 CB spot

Situation: Second-and- at the Illinois’ 8, mid-first quarter

Play: Brandon Peters pass complete to Josh Imatorbhebhe for 5 yards

Breakdown: When you play man coverage like the Badgers were against Illinois, these kinds of plays are going to happen.

Imatorbhebhe does a good job attacking Wildgoose straight on, not giving an indication of which way he was going to break. That gets Wildgoose flat-footed just enough that Imatorbhebhe is able to create separation when he cuts inside. However, Wildgoose stays with him and makes the tackle almost immediately after the catch.

You’ll rarely shut down a skilled receiver like Imatorbhebhe to the level he doesn’t catch a couple of passes, but making sure that those catches don’t become big plays is crucial. This play was earlier in the same drive of the first three plays in this film room, so perhaps this is what gave Peters the idea to go after Wildgoose.

Situation: Second-and-15 from the Illinois’ 9, late second quarter

Play: Brandon Peters pass incomplete, intended for Josh Imatorbhebhe