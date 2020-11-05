 Skip to main content
Badgers film room: Rachad Wildgoose taking ownership of No. 1 CB spot
Badgers film room: Rachad Wildgoose taking ownership of No. 1 CB spot

Jim Leonhard preaches confidence to his University of Wisconsin defense.

It’s a concept that comes up often. It’s something that a player, especially in the secondary group that Leonhard coaches, has to have to get consistent reps for the No. 10 Badgers.

Junior cornerback Rachad Wildgoose has been building confidence since late last season, and his strong training camp has earned him the top spot on UW’s depth chart. When the Badgers hosted Illinois in Week 1, Wildgoose effectively shut down the Illini’s top receiving threat, Josh Imatorbhebhe, and nullified a major factor in their offense.

While the Badgers are trying to contain a COVID-19 outbreak that has canceled two of their games thus far, Wildgoose was a standout from a dominant season-opener. Wildgoose will be a key contributor throughout the year, assuming he’s available to play and not caught in the outbreak.

Let’s open up the film room and take a look at how Wildgoose played so well against Illinois and why his confidence is deserved.

Situation: First-and-10 at the 50-yard line, mid-first quarter

Play: Brandon Peters pass intended for Josh Imatorbhebhe is incomplete

Breakdown: The Badgers used man coverage with a single-high safety often in this game, putting its defensive backs in some challenging positions and trusting them to come through.

No one did so more often than Wildgoose. Unfortunately we don’t get an overhead or all-22 camera angle of this play, but it’s a great rep of man-to-man coverage by Wildgoose.

He forces outside release off the line, immediately turns his hips and runs with his man, and never lets Imatorbhebhe get any separation. Imatorbhebhe initiates contact as the ball is sailing fall over his head. Wildgoose returns the hand-fighting without drawing a flag and the pass is incomplete.

Even with a good throw by Peters, Wildgoose is in perfect position to break up the pass or possibly haul in an interception.

Situation: Third-and-10 at the 50-yard line, mid-first quarter

Play: Brandon Peters passes to Chase Brown, who loses 2 yards

Breakdown: Wildgoose said during a news conference that this screen pass wasn’t something the Illini had shown on tape last year, but he read it perfectly.

Wildgoose starts by being physical with Imatorbhebhe at the line of scrimmage, which can disrupt the timing of pass plays and help give pass rushers a bit of extra time to get to the quarterback. Watch Wildgoose’s head and eyes as he’s engaging with Imatorbhebhe — he’s seeing the line start to come toward him and seeing Peters turning to throw the screen.

Wildgoose disengages with his man, sprints to the receiver, breaks down and makes a solid tackle with a good wrap and drive through the ground.

An outstanding play, with an assist to Garrett Rand (93) for not allowing the tackle (79) a free release from the line.

Situation: Second-and-10 at the 50-yard line, mid-first quarter

Play: Brandon Peters pass incomplete; Penalty-Illinois-Illegal man downfield, declined

Breakdown: This is again an example of perfect man coverage by Wildgoose. He mirrors Imatorbhebhe off the line of scrimmage and is able to turn and run with him without problem, despite a push on the shoulder pad from the receiver.

UW again is in a single-high safety look, and no one is truly open for Peters. In almost all cases, the Illini love when Imatorbhebhe gets single coverage because he’s a physically imposing receiver who can usually win those matchups. But Wildgoose was up to the task again here. Because Wildgoose is running in stride with the receiver, Peters tries a back-shoulder throw.

It’s a decent throw, but Imatorbhebhe can’t fully turn around to corral the ball. It would take an NFL-level throw and an NFL-level catch along the sideline to beat Wildgoose’s NFL-level coverage here.

Situation: Second-and- at the Illinois’ 8, mid-first quarter

Play: Brandon Peters pass complete to Josh Imatorbhebhe for 5 yards

Breakdown: When you play man coverage like the Badgers were against Illinois, these kinds of plays are going to happen.

Imatorbhebhe does a good job attacking Wildgoose straight on, not giving an indication of which way he was going to break. That gets Wildgoose flat-footed just enough that Imatorbhebhe is able to create separation when he cuts inside. However, Wildgoose stays with him and makes the tackle almost immediately after the catch.

You’ll rarely shut down a skilled receiver like Imatorbhebhe to the level he doesn’t catch a couple of passes, but making sure that those catches don’t become big plays is crucial. This play was earlier in the same drive of the first three plays in this film room, so perhaps this is what gave Peters the idea to go after Wildgoose.

Situation: Second-and-15 from the Illinois’ 9, late second quarter

Play: Brandon Peters pass incomplete, intended for Josh Imatorbhebhe

Breakdown: It might feel repetitive at this point to keep pointing out how well Wildgoose is playing his man coverage against Imatorbhebhe, but consider how even the slightest little slip or misstep could result in a wide-open man down the sideline and you’ll understand how impressive Wildgoose’s performance was.

Here, on a second-and-long situation with a delayed rush, Wildgoose’s primary responsibility is to not be beat deep and ensure Imatorbhebhe stays in front of him.

Because Wildgoose has been excellent in man coverage so far, the Illini call a good route against man coverage, a comeback. Imatorbhebhe gets separation, but the throw is off target and incomplete. A good throw means a catch of probably 6 or 7 yards. But it’s Wildgoose’s coverage on previous drives that makes Illinois try to shorten his routes to get him catches.

You might be asking why all of these clips came from the first half. The answer is simple: Imatorbhebhe got eight of his 11 targets in the first half. Wildgoose took him out of the game to the point that the Illini stopped looking at their best offensive player.

That’s an impressive feat. If Wildgoose can keep it up, he’ll get recognized among the best corners in the conference come season’s end.

