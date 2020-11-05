Badgers film room: Rachad Wildgoose taking ownership of No. 1 CB spot

Jim Leonhard preaches confidence to his University of Wisconsin defense.
It’s a concept that comes up often. It’s something that a player, especially in the secondary group that Leonhard coaches, has to have to get consistent reps for the No. 10 Badgers.
Junior cornerback Rachad Wildgoose has been building confidence since late last season, and his strong training camp has earned him the top spot on UW’s depth chart. When the Badgers hosted Illinois in Week 1, Wildgoose effectively shut down the Illini’s top receiving threat, Josh Imatorbhebhe, and nullified a major factor in their offense.
While the Badgers are trying to contain a COVID-19 outbreak that has canceled two of their games thus far, Wildgoose was a standout from a dominant season-opener. Wildgoose will be a key contributor throughout the year, assuming he’s available to play and not caught in the outbreak.
Let’s open up the film room and take a look at how Wildgoose played so well against Illinois and why his confidence is deserved.
Situation: First-and-10 at the 50-yard line, mid-first quarter
Play: Brandon Peters pass intended for Josh Imatorbhebhe is incomplete
Breakdown: The Badgers used man coverage with a single-high safety often in this game, putting its defensive backs in some challenging positions and trusting them to come through.
No one did so more often than Wildgoose. Unfortunately we don’t get an overhead or all-22 camera angle of this play, but it’s a great rep of man-to-man coverage by Wildgoose.
He forces outside release off the line, immediately turns his hips and runs with his man, and never lets Imatorbhebhe get any separation. Imatorbhebhe initiates contact as the ball is sailing fall over his head. Wildgoose returns the hand-fighting without drawing a flag and the pass is incomplete.
Even with a good throw by Peters, Wildgoose is in perfect position to break up the pass or possibly haul in an interception.
Situation: Third-and-10 at the 50-yard line, mid-first quarter
Play: Brandon Peters passes to Chase Brown, who loses 2 yards
Breakdown: Wildgoose said during a news conference that this screen pass wasn’t something the Illini had shown on tape last year, but he read it perfectly.
Wildgoose starts by being physical with Imatorbhebhe at the line of scrimmage, which can disrupt the timing of pass plays and help give pass rushers a bit of extra time to get to the quarterback. Watch Wildgoose’s head and eyes as he’s engaging with Imatorbhebhe — he’s seeing the line start to come toward him and seeing Peters turning to throw the screen.
Wildgoose disengages with his man, sprints to the receiver, breaks down and makes a solid tackle with a good wrap and drive through the ground.
An outstanding play, with an assist to Garrett Rand (93) for not allowing the tackle (79) a free release from the line.
Support Local Journalism
Situation: Second-and-10 at the 50-yard line, mid-first quarter
Play: Brandon Peters pass incomplete; Penalty-Illinois-Illegal man downfield, declined
Breakdown: This is again an example of perfect man coverage by Wildgoose. He mirrors Imatorbhebhe off the line of scrimmage and is able to turn and run with him without problem, despite a push on the shoulder pad from the receiver.
UW again is in a single-high safety look, and no one is truly open for Peters. In almost all cases, the Illini love when Imatorbhebhe gets single coverage because he’s a physically imposing receiver who can usually win those matchups. But Wildgoose was up to the task again here. Because Wildgoose is running in stride with the receiver, Peters tries a back-shoulder throw.
It’s a decent throw, but Imatorbhebhe can’t fully turn around to corral the ball. It would take an NFL-level throw and an NFL-level catch along the sideline to beat Wildgoose’s NFL-level coverage here.
Situation: Second-and- at the Illinois’ 8, mid-first quarter
Play: Brandon Peters pass complete to Josh Imatorbhebhe for 5 yards
Breakdown: When you play man coverage like the Badgers were against Illinois, these kinds of plays are going to happen.
Imatorbhebhe does a good job attacking Wildgoose straight on, not giving an indication of which way he was going to break. That gets Wildgoose flat-footed just enough that Imatorbhebhe is able to create separation when he cuts inside. However, Wildgoose stays with him and makes the tackle almost immediately after the catch.
You’ll rarely shut down a skilled receiver like Imatorbhebhe to the level he doesn’t catch a couple of passes, but making sure that those catches don’t become big plays is crucial. This play was earlier in the same drive of the first three plays in this film room, so perhaps this is what gave Peters the idea to go after Wildgoose.
Situation: Second-and-15 from the Illinois’ 9, late second quarter
Play: Brandon Peters pass incomplete, intended for Josh Imatorbhebhe
Breakdown: It might feel repetitive at this point to keep pointing out how well Wildgoose is playing his man coverage against Imatorbhebhe, but consider how even the slightest little slip or misstep could result in a wide-open man down the sideline and you’ll understand how impressive Wildgoose’s performance was.
Here, on a second-and-long situation with a delayed rush, Wildgoose’s primary responsibility is to not be beat deep and ensure Imatorbhebhe stays in front of him.
Because Wildgoose has been excellent in man coverage so far, the Illini call a good route against man coverage, a comeback. Imatorbhebhe gets separation, but the throw is off target and incomplete. A good throw means a catch of probably 6 or 7 yards. But it’s Wildgoose’s coverage on previous drives that makes Illinois try to shorten his routes to get him catches.
You might be asking why all of these clips came from the first half. The answer is simple: Imatorbhebhe got eight of his 11 targets in the first half. Wildgoose took him out of the game to the point that the Illini stopped looking at their best offensive player.
That’s an impressive feat. If Wildgoose can keep it up, he’ll get recognized among the best corners in the conference come season’s end.
FAQs regarding the Badgers' COVID-19 outbreak
How many Badgers have contracted COVID-19?
As of Tuesday morning, the Badgers football program has 27 active cases of COVID-19 — 15 student-athletes and 12 staff members. Another player's positive test, submitted Oct. 21, is no longer considered active as his isolation period has ended.
The program only identified one of those cases, saying head coach Paul Chryst has contracted the virus. Sources told the State Journal that offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz (above) and Chase Wolf were among those to test positive.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said during a news conference Wednesday that the program had one positive test in the first few weeks of daily testing. Then one student-athlete tested positive on Wednesday, Oct. 21, followed by 26 more people within the program between Oct. 24-Nov. 3.
Why is Saturday’s canceled game at Nebraska a no contest if the Badgers aren’t at “red/red” levels?
Because UW’s decision was based on its COVID-19 testing numbers, the game is considered a no contest and won’t be counted on either team’s record.
Big Ten protocols state that games are considered no contests if they’re canceled due to a program reaching what has been called “red/red” levels. Those levels are defined as a seven-day rolling average of a team’s positivity rate over 5%, and a seven-day rolling average of a team population positivity rate over 7.5%
UW officials have stated that the Badgers are at “orange/red” levels, meaning they have an average team positivity rate between 2-5% and an average team population positivity rate over 7.5%.
Per Big Ten protocols, a program must “proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention” and “consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition” if it reaches “orange/red” levels. Alvarez said UW decided to pause its team activities and cancel the Nebraska game to stop the spread of the virus and “get their arms around it.”
Will they schedule another game?
No.
When the Big Ten debuted its truncated schedule calling for nine games in nine weeks, the lack of open dates eliminated chances to reschedule games during the regular-season window. UW and Nebraska won’t play this weekend and will not make the game up.
Nebraska requested Thursday that the Big Ten change its ruling about allowing non-conference games in an attempt to play a game Saturday against Tennessee-Chattanooga. The conference denied the request.
The canceled game against Purdue will also not be rescheduled.
Does Illinois’ team have COVID-19 cases after playing the Badgers?
Yes.
Illinois announced Saturday morning that quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Both players will be out of game action for 21 days.
"Contact tracing also sidelined several other players for (Saturday) and next week's game against Minnesota," a release from the program read.
Illinois lost its season opener 45-7 to UW at Camp Randall Stadium.
Will the Badgers play next week?
No.
UW was slated to host Purdue on Nov. 7. The Badgers' announced Tuesday the game was canceled as the virus continued to spread among the team.
The Badgers’ pause on team activities is now an indefinite pause, according to a team release.
Coach Paul Chryst will not be allowed to be around the team until at least Nov. 5 because he must complete an isolation period before returning to in-person coaching.
Why do the players who have contracted the virus have to sit out 21 days?
The Big Ten requires that players wait at least 14 days from their initial diagnosis to go through a cardiac screening that can clear them to start working back toward competition. The league also built in seven more days for players to build back toward competition after being cleared in the cardiac testing.
The 21-day break from game action is the longest league protocol among the Power Five conferences.
Jim Borchers, the team physician at Ohio State who was co-chair of the Big Ten’s return to competition medical subcommittee, said experts told the conference that cardiac testing and evaluation couldn’t start until two weeks after diagnosis.
However, this 21-day layoff has come under scrutiny this week.
A report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found little evidence of myocarditis in COVID-positive college athletes who had mild or no symptoms. The report didn’t recommend cardiac testing to the level the Big Ten is conducting.
Alvarez (above) told Sports Illustrated that the Big Ten should “reevaluate” the protocol.
Can the Badgers still make the Big Ten championship game?
Yes, but they can’t miss any more games.
The conference changed its divisional tiebreakers for this season, and those modifications will now be necessary considering at least two teams — UW and Nebraska — won’t complete the eight-game regular-season slate.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
How are the players doing? Are they symptomatic?
UW is not releasing updates regarding individual players’ illness and has not said whether some or all have experienced symptoms of COVID-19.
During a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, Chryst said he felt fine physically.
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, players are isolating themselves in their living spaces. UW has secured hotel rooms to separate those who live together.
The football team is not to come to the team’s facility other than for daily COVID-19 testing, picking up food, and sports medicine treatment. No workouts are allowed, and the program has discouraged players from going to other gyms on campus or in the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!