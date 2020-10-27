Badgers film room: Patience key to improving the rushing attack

But look one gap to the right — Chenal, Jack Eschenbach (41) and Mason Stokke (34) have walled off their defenders and there’s a huge hole between Eschenbach and Stokke for Watson to gain more than enough for the first down. A safety eventually comes to fill that gap, but he wouldn’t have met Watson until the 50-yard line.

Watson makes this play much harder on himself, when a little bit of vision would’ve resulted in an easy first down and possibly a big play if he could break a tackle.

Situation: First-and-10 at the UW 6, early second quarter

Play: Danny Davis rushes for 4 yards

Breakdown: The Badgers get everything they could hope for on this play. Illinois is so focused on the run up the middle — I count eight defenders committed to Nakia Watson’s fake — that they get four blockers against three defenders from the left hash to the sideline.

Based on how Davis runs this and how the linemen block, it appears the play is drawn up to get Davis to the sideline, but blocks don’t always happen as they’re designed. In this case, Kendric Pryor walls off Illinois cornerback Tony Adams (6) and Cole Van Lanen (71) and Jake Ferguson (84) double-team the play-side linebacker, Khalan Tolson (45).