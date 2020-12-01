Badgers film room: Mistakes Graham Mertz must avoid against No. 10 Indiana

Graham Mertz had to face the music after his worst collegiate performance two weeks ago at Northwestern.

The University of Wisconsin’s redshirt freshman quarterback was under difficult circumstances against the then-No. 18 Wildcats — his top two receivers were out with injuries, starting tight end Jake Ferguson got banged up during the game and Northwestern’s run defense was its typical stingy self.

Still, Mertz made some crucial mistakes that cost the No. 18 Badgers (2-1) a chance at an ugly win in Evanston (Is there any other kind?).

To his credit, Mertz has owned those mistakes in news conferences, saying his footwork and timing weren’t up to par and he was dedicated to correcting those mistakes. He had two weeks to do so after the Badgers’ game against Minnesota was canceled, but the challenge he faces against No. 10 Indiana this week is about as difficult.

The Hoosiers (5-1) have tallied 16 interceptions and 20 sacks in six games this season, so Mertz will have his hands full avoiding pressure and being smart with his throws.