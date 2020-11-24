Badgers film room: Keeanu Benton a dominant force in Badgers' base defense

There’s violence in the way Keeanu Benton plays football.

There has to be. In order to be an effective nose tackle, one has to be able to use quick hands to strike blockers, stand them up, and then discard them to make plays. That’s what Benton has done so far this year for the No. 18 University of Wisconsin football team (2-1).

Benton, a sophomore from Janesville, has been a bright spot for one of the best defensive fronts in the nation. UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said Benton is figuring out problems mid-play by being aggressive.

So what does that look like? And how can that help the Badgers keep hold of Paul Bunyan’s Axe this weekend against Minnesota?

Let’s open up the film room to find out:

Situation: First-and-10 at Michigan’s 25, mid-first quarter

Play: Blake Corum rushes for 2 yards, tackle by Keeanu Benton

Breakdown: This play shows a fundamental of defensive line play that can go unnoticed at times.