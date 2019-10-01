Jonathan Taylor and the eighth-ranked University of Wisconsin football team survived a rough Saturday offensively to take down Northwestern 24-15 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Taylor eclipsed 100 yards rushing against Northwestern for the first time in his career, but they were hard-earned yards due to an aggressive, smart game plan from the Wildcats.
Many fans wondered what Northwestern was doing to contain Taylor as they did, so let’s step inside the film room and take a look.
Situation: Third-and-6 from midfield, first drive of the game
Play: Jack Coan pass complete to Jonathan Taylor for 16 yards
Breakdown: The alignment and reaction of the defensive backs to Quintez Cephus’ (87) motion reveals to Coan that Northwestern is playing man coverage. Taylor comes out of the backfield on an angle route. He presses the linebacker to the outside before making a sharp cut toward the middle of the field. Even if Blake Gallagher (51) didn’t slip, Taylor still beats him to the inside and creates an easy throwing lane for Coan.
Taylor’s chops as a receiver have been a hot-button topic this year. UW coaches have rewarded his offseason work in that area with early-season targets, and he has three touchdowns to show for it. Against man coverage, getting Taylor on a linebacker is a mismatch Wisconsin utilizes on this play, but didn’t go back to later in the game. There are few linebackers in the Big Ten, or the nation for that matter, that can keep up with Taylor in space. Especially on a route like this, where Taylor has the potential to turn up the sideline and force the linebacker to turn and run with him.
UW needs to find more ways to get Taylor the ball like this.
Situation: Second-and-3 from UW’s 14, second quarter
Play: Jonathan Taylor rushes for 2 yards
Breakdown: Northwestern safety Travis Whillock (7) is a late addition to the box. This was a common theme through the game, as Whillock would routinely bolt down to linebacker depth at the snap and create an uneven box for UW to block.
The left side of the line doesn’t get much surge, so Taylor attempts to cut back. Whillock is waiting for him there, and Chris Bergin (28) does a good job not engaging any blockers so he can spill over and help make the tackle short of the first down. Adding the extra defender to the box as the snap occurs can cause confusion along the offensive line, or like we see here, give Northwestern an unblocked player to start the tackle on Taylor.
Northwestern ran a similar defense two plays later, with Whillock entering the box just before the snap, and UW had the right play called, sending Cephus down field toward the area Whillock vacated. But Coan’s pass was a bit too far inside and JR Pace was able to pick it off.
Situation: Fist-and-10 from UW’s 43, first play of third quarter
Play: Jonathan Taylor rushes for 15 yards
Breakdown: This was one of the few examples of Badgers’ offensive linemen and fullback Mason Stokke being able to get to the second level and get Taylor free beyond the line of scrimmage. The blocks of center Tyler Biadasz (61) and right guard Josh Seltzner (70) take care of the nose tackle and back-side linebacker, so Stokke is able to come through the hole and clear out Paddy Fisher (42), Northwestern’s best linebacker.
Taylor’s got enough momentum through the line and power to shed Whillock’s tackle attempt and gains another 10 yards after contact. This was Taylor’s longest run of the game.
UW’s line had trouble getting enough movement at the line of scrimmage to get to the Wildcats’ linebackers and make more plays like this happen, but the play’s worth highlighting as UW’s best on the ground.
Situation: Second-and-7 from Northwestern’s 39, third quarter
Play: Jonathan Taylor rushes for 3 yards
Breakdown: This is another example of Northwestern adding a man to the box just before the snap. Again, Whillock comes down to linebacker depth as the snap is happening to give Northwestern an 8-7 advantage in the box.
There’s a decent surge from UW’s O-line, but tight end Jake Ferguson (84) comes across the formation and doesn’t have anyone to block. It could’ve been a mistake by an offensive lineman to not leave a player unblocked for Ferguson to take care of, or Northwestern could’ve stayed on the line as opposed to coming up field.
Either way, Ferguson has no one to block and Northwestern bottles up Taylor for a short run.
Situation: Third-and-5 from Northwestern’s 37, third quarter
Play: Jonathan Taylor rushes for no gain
Breakdown: Northwestern does a tremendous job on this play flowing to the ball, keeping outside contain and pursuing quickly from the middle.
The double-team block of Logan Bruss (60) and Ferguson is trying to get to Fisher at his middle linebacker spot, while Biadasz pulls around and takes on the safety Pace. However, Fisher flows too quickly for the block, Biadasz’s cut attempt doesn’t get there in time, and Taylor is taken down before he can get vertical.
UW players gave Northwestern’s defense a tip of the cap this week for making them struggle — this play is a good example of how they did it.