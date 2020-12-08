Badgers film room: ILB Jack Sanborn the anchor of Wisconsin's stout defense

Everything about this play is designed to get a free rusher, in this case Chenal, attacking Tuttle. The defensive linemen shoot left, Isaiah Mullens (98) attacks wide up field to draw the left tackle out, and Sanborn takes an inside path through the running back to create a lane for Chenal, who’s coming on a slight delay.

Sanborn blows through Stevie Scott III (8) and immediately gets in Tuttle’s face, which forces him to drop back further and make his eventual throw even longer. Chenal comes through and gets a lick on Tuttle for good measure.

The sack total isn’t what UW wants so far, with six in four games, but Sanborn’s been effective in creating pressure, especially on third downs.

Situation: Third-and-1 at the UW 40, mid-third quarter

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Play: Tuttle rushes for 2 yards, fumble, forced by Sanborn, recovered by Nick Herbig

Breakdown: Had to go with the end zone angle for this play to show what a smart move this is by Sanborn.