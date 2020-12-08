Badgers film room: ILB Jack Sanborn the anchor of Wisconsin's stout defense

It’s been a frustrating stretch of games for the University of Wisconsin defense.
Faced with sudden changes, short fields and playing from behind, the unit has done well in keeping the No. 25 Badgers in games against ranked opponents while the offense struggles.
One of the consistent forces in the middle of the UW (2-2) defense has been junior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn. It’s no surprise that Sanborn is having a strong season. He was on preseason watch lists for top defensive player and linebacker awards, but he’s added new elements to his game while still being the tackling machine the Badgers need.
Sanborn again will need to step up for UW heading into this weekend’s matchup at No. 19 Iowa (5-2). He followed a career-high 14 stops against Northwestern with nine against Indiana. He’s up to 29 tackles this season, which leads UW.
How’s he doing it? Sanborn fits the UW linebacker mold that’s become a pipeline to the NFL with a blend of power, speed, instincts and smarts. Let’s open up the film room to take a look at a few plays against Indiana that show what Sanborn has become this season.
Situation: Second-and-8 at the IU 29, mid-first quarter
Play: David Ellis rushes for -1 yards, tackled for loss by Sanborn
Breakdown: This looks like a simple blocking breakdown by Indiana, which leads to a tackle for loss by Sanborn, but it’s actually a very heady play by the experienced inside linebacker.
This looks like option run where quarterback Jack Tuttle is reading what linebacker Noah Burks (41, top of the screen) does to determine if he’ll hand off the ball up the middle or if he’ll keep it himself and run left. However, with the tight end Peyton Hendershot (86) coming across the formation, it’s a designed handoff for Ellis.
Sanborn reads the action and instead of flying up field to fill the hole immediately, he stays under control and approaches the line. If he gets penetration too fast, Hendershot could block him and effectively cut off Burks as well, which would lead to a big gain. Sanborn instead lets Hendershot cross the hole, then penetrates and makes a solid one-on-one tackle.
Sanborn’s been playing since his freshman year, so he’s able to decipher plays like this quickly and make the correct decision far more often than not.
Situation: Third-and-10 at the UW 41, late second quarter
Play: Tuttle pass incomplete, hurried by Leo Chenal and Sanborn
Breakdown: Rushing the passer is an element to Sanborn’s repertoire that’s developing with each game this season. He wasn’t asked to do much of it last season, but defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is being aggressive in allowing Sanborn and Chenal (45) to get after quarterbacks up the middle.
Everything about this play is designed to get a free rusher, in this case Chenal, attacking Tuttle. The defensive linemen shoot left, Isaiah Mullens (98) attacks wide up field to draw the left tackle out, and Sanborn takes an inside path through the running back to create a lane for Chenal, who’s coming on a slight delay.
Sanborn blows through Stevie Scott III (8) and immediately gets in Tuttle’s face, which forces him to drop back further and make his eventual throw even longer. Chenal comes through and gets a lick on Tuttle for good measure.
The sack total isn’t what UW wants so far, with six in four games, but Sanborn’s been effective in creating pressure, especially on third downs.
Situation: Third-and-1 at the UW 40, mid-third quarter
Support Local Journalism
Play: Tuttle rushes for 2 yards, fumble, forced by Sanborn, recovered by Nick Herbig
Breakdown: Had to go with the end zone angle for this play to show what a smart move this is by Sanborn.
Tuttle and the Hoosiers already had done this quick QB sneak on third-and-short twice in the first half. On one of those occasions, Tuttle had the ball in front of him, but the Badgers weren’t able to jar it loose. This time, when Tuttle keeps the ball above the pile in front of him and in one hand, Sanborn attacks the ball from the other side of the pile and creates a fumble.
This play was a massive swing in momentum because the Badgers trailed 14-3 and the offense just had thrown an interception the previous series. UW’s defensive line essentially chops out the legs of the IU offensive line, giving Sanborn a clear view of Tuttle and the ball. Sanborn has the physical tools a good linebacker needs, but he separates himself with smart, heads-up plays like these.
Situation: Second-and-7 at the UW 44, mid-third quarter
Play: Tuttle pass to David Ellis complete, gains 6 yards, tackle by Sanborn
Breakdown: This is the play before Sanborn’s forced fumble, but I think it shows the maturity Sanborn has as a player.
The Hoosiers motion to an empty backfield, so the Badgers know a pass is coming. Sanborn mirrors the motion to the bunched set of receivers, then watches the quarterback. As soon as he sees the ball is thrown behind the line, he attacks his blocker, gets separation then makes the tackle.
What’s key on this play is how Sanborn maintains his leverage so Ellis doesn’t have a cut-back lane toward the middle of the field. Sanborn gets off his block and keeps the play to a minimal gain.
Not all good defensive plays are tackles for loss or turnovers — sometimes it’s about keeping plays to short pickups and making an offense grind out drives to beat you.
Situation: Third-and-10 at the IU 41, late fourth quarter
Play: Tuttle pass incomplete, hurried by Sanborn
Breakdown: This is the same blitz as the play you saw earlier, but this time Sanborn is the designed free rusher.
What impresses me here is that Sanborn — who had been flagged for roughing the passer earlier in the game when he jumped in an attempt to bat down the ball and hit Tuttle’s head with his hands on the way down — stayed under control and delivered a clean hit.
Any chance UW had in this game rested on getting a stop this series. If, out of frustration after a tough day, Sanborn tries for a big hit or to get the ball and is flagged again, he costs his team a chance to come back.
He instead cleanly puts his shoulder in Tuttle’s chest and doesn’t allow him to follow-through on the pass, causing it to sail.
Sanborn has been inches away from some big sacks in recent weeks, but his luck may change against the Hawkeyes, who have allowed 20 sacks in seven games.
