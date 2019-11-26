Weather Alert

...VERY WINDY ON WEDNESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY. * TIMING...BEGINNING AFTER SUNRISE ON WEDNESDAY AND LASTING THROUGH THE DAY. * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH WIND GUSTS OF 45 TO 55 MPH. * IMPACTS...DRIVING DIFFICULTIES ESPECIALLY ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADS. SCATTERED TREE LIMBS MAY COME DOWN. LOOSE, LIGHT WEIGHT OBJECTS WILL BE BLOWN AROUND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 MPH OR GREATER ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT... ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADS. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&