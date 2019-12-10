Badgers film room: How Justin Fields outdueled the UW pass rush in the second half

Orr runs through Dobbins and gets the initial contact on Fields, Chenal gets a hit as well, and then Henningsen finishes off the sack.

This kind of contain rush was used often with a number of players keeping Fields inside the pocket, and in the first half when the secondary was doing well against OSU’s receivers, it was extremely effective. Due to his injury, Fields was reluctant to run around, and UW took advantage of it.

Situation: Third-and-7 at the OSU 28, early third quarter

Play: Justin Field pass to Chris Olave complete for 50 yards

Breakdown: UW tries to use a stunt here to get Zack Baun (56) to push pressure on the inside and defensive end Garrett Rand (93) to loop around the edge, but Rand is held, keeping him from being able to set the edge of the pocket — we’ll get back to this element of the play.

But Fields, seeing no one open on initial drop back, escapes to his left out of the pocket. He allows his receivers to break off their routes, and Chris Olave (17) goes straight down the field. Fields sets his feet and uncorks a deep throw and Olave makes the play.