Badgers film room: Freshmen Jalen Berger, Chimere Dike show star potential

While witnessing a blowout of Michigan for the second consecutive season, University of Wisconsin football fans got a glimpse of the future.

Or, better yet, they got a showing of what they have right now, earlier than it once appeared possible.

The performances of true freshman running back Jalen Berger and true freshman wide receiver Chimere Dike against the Wolverines were not only impressive, they showed the No. 10 Badgers’ ability to recruit impact players who can contribute immediately.

Berger led the Badgers (2-0) with 87 yards on 15 carries, becoming the first true freshman to lead the Badgers in rushing in a game since Jonathan Taylor in 2017. He added two catches for 13 yards. Dike had two catches for 29 yards and a rush for 30 yards against Michigan. As you’ll see, all of his touches were important plays on scoring drives.

Dike was one of the standouts of training camp, so his contribution in the team’s second game wasn’t as surprising. Berger got his chances after the program’s COVID-19 outbreak left the running back group thin, but coach Paul Chryst said Monday that he’d earned the right to get more reps.