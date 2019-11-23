The red scrape on the right side of Zach Hintze’s face stretched from his hairline down past his eye, a memento from Senior Day that was both painful and, strangely, beautiful.
The mark should fade away in time for the fifth-year senior kicker on the University of Wisconsin football team, but the memory of what caused it and the magical seconds leading up to it never will.
Afterward, Hintze had a difficult time describing his state of mind after a 62-yard field goal that set a program record and was a key moment in the Badgers’ 45-24 victory over Purdue on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium.
That red mark on Zach Hintze’s face is a result of getting hit by a teammate’s helmet in the celebration after his 62-yard FG. pic.twitter.com/6alZhLQVhZ— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) November 24, 2019
Somewhere during the course of a wild celebration after Hintze’s kick, his face got gashed by a clip on a teammate’s helmet. “It was a dangerous place out there,” he joked.
Maybe that blow would have been a blur to Hintze, too, had there not been a glowing reminder of it right there on his head.
“It was surreal,” he said. “I can’t explain in words at that moment how that felt. It was a lot of chaos, a lot of people jumping on me. It was insane.”
62-yard FG?— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 23, 2019
62-yard FG. 😱@BadgerFootball adds to its lead before the half. pic.twitter.com/E10PY9N9HE
Hintze’s kick leading into halftime broke the previous record held by John Hall, who made a 60-yarder in UW’s 34-27 win at Minnesota on Nov. 11, 1995.
That kick came in an indoor facility, the Metrodome. UW’s longest field goal outdoors had been a 57-yard effort by Philip Welch against visiting Fresno State in 2009. The Badgers’ longest kick of the pre-modern era was a 62-yarder by Pat O’Dea vs. Northwestern in 1898, but that came via a drop kick.
Hall’s record stood for 24 years and 12 days until Hintze broke it. Let’s pause here to consider one crazy aspect of the record-breaker: It was only the second career field goal attempt by Hintze, who’s been a weapon on kickoffs throughout his career but waited behind Rafael Gaglianone for most of his time at UW and lost out on the place-kicking job to Collin Larsh in training camp prior to this season.
Hintze’s only other chance was, ironically, also a 62-yard attempt he missed last season at Northwestern.
“I had to put one in,” Hintze said, “so it might as well have been tonight.”
That Hintze even got the opportunity against the Boilermakers was somewhat miraculous considering the Badgers (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) took over at their own 27-yard line with 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Hintze had hit a 65-yarder in practice, so UW special teams coordinator Chris Haering had told coach Paul Chryst that the Badgers would need to get to about the Purdue 45. But Chryst had to also be wary of giving the ball back to the Boilermakers (4-7, 3-5), so he ordered up two running plays to start the series.
UW called a timeout after Garrett Groshek gained 9 yards, and wide receiver Aron Cruickshank went for 17 yards on the next play while operating out of the Wildcat formation. That left the Badgers at the Purdue 47 with 6 seconds left, so UW needed a little more yardage. A 3-yard out from Jack Coan to Quintez Cephus did the trick, and Hintze was called upon.
One concern for Chryst was a long return that would have flipped the momentum the other way and possibly could have helped Purdue turn a four-point deficit into a halftime lead. Purdue’s Jackson Anthrop was waiting in the back of the end zone in case Hintze’s attempt came up short.
“Obviously, you don’t know what’s going to happen, but you felt pretty good,” Chryst said. “There’s obviously the concern of if it’s short and you’ve got a return and you’re covering with a bunch of linemen, but I felt pretty confident that he’d get good distance on it.”
Adam Bay’s snap was perfect, as was the hold by backup punter Connor Allen, and Hintze knew from the minute he hit the ball that distance wasn’t going to be an issue. The wind was helping, but it was also coming slightly from the east and Hintze took into account that the ball would drift from right to left.
Hintze barely could see over his linemen, so he waited to see the official in the end zone put his arms up in the air to signify that the kick was good. As it turned out, that short pass to Cephus was important because Hintze’s kick barely sneaked over the crossbar in the bottom left corner of the goal post.
“We all know he has a leg like that, so I really kind of wasn’t surprised,” junior center Tyler Biadasz said of the kick that gave UW a 24-17 lead at the break and matched the second-longest kick in modern Big Ten history, trailing only a 63-yarder by Michigan State’s Morten Andersen in 1981. “It was pretty sweet. That was big, big momentum going into halftime.”
Hintze’s teammates mobbed him and, somewhere along the way, one of them caused the mark on his face. He joked that it made him look like Scar from “The Lion King,” but, like everything else during and after the kick, it was all a blur that Hintze had trouble describing a couple hours later in a postgame interview.
“Amazing,” Hintze said, finally settling on the right words. “An amazing feeling.”
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers cruise past Purdue Boilermakers on Senior Day