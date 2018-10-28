The University of Wisconsin football team dropped out of the Associated Press poll and Amway Coaches poll after its 31-17 loss at Northwestern on Saturday.
The Badgers (5-3, 3-2) were ranked 20th in the AP poll before the loss and 19th by the coaches. They were the 37th-highest vote getters this week in the AP poll with 12 and received 41 votes in the coaches poll, which ranks 30th.
This marks the first unranked week for UW since the 2016 preseason, snapping a streak of 40 straight polls in which the Badgers were included.