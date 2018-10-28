Try 1 month for 99¢
Jack Coan-AP poll week 9
Badgers quarterback Jack Coan completed 20 of 31 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown while filling in for Alex Hornibrook on Saturday in Wisconsin's 31-17 loss to Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin football team dropped out of the Associated Press poll and Amway Coaches poll after its 31-17 loss at Northwestern on Saturday.

The Badgers (5-3, 3-2) were ranked 20th in the AP poll before the loss and 19th by the coaches. They were the 37th-highest vote getters this week in the AP poll with 12 and received 41 votes in the coaches poll, which ranks 30th.

This marks the first unranked week for UW since the 2016 preseason, snapping a streak of 40 straight polls in which the Badgers were included.

Jason Galloway is the Wisconsin Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.

