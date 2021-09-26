Badgers fall out of AP Top 25

For the first time this season, the University of Wisconsin football team isn’t ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers, ranked 18th last week, fell out of the poll after their 41-13 loss to Notre Dame at Soldier Field in Chicago. UW was among the teams receiving votes. The Irish bumped up three spots to No. 9 after the win.
UW hosts No. 14 Michigan at 11 a.m. Saturday, looking to get their season back on track and snap a seven-game skid against opponents ranked in the AP poll.
Here’s a look at the full poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis.
1. Alabama 4-0 (58)
2. Georgia 4-0 (4)
3. Oregon 4-0
4. Penn State 4-0
5. Iowa 4-0
6. Oklahoma 4-0
7. Cincinnati 3-0
8. Arkansas 4-0
9. Notre Dame 4-0
10. Florida 3-1
11. Ohio State 3-1
12. Ole Miss 3-0
13. BYU 4-0
14. Michigan 4-0
15. Texas A&M 3-1
16. Coastal Carolina 4-0
17. Michigan State 4-0
18. Fresno State 4-1
19. Oklahoma State 4-0
20. UCLA 3-1
21. Baylor 4-0
22. Auburn 3-1
23. N.C. State 3-1
24. Wake Forest 4-0
25. Clemson 2-2
Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1