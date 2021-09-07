Badgers fall in AP Top 25 football poll after losing to Penn State

A disappointing loss for the University of Wisconsin football team led to a drop in the AP Top 25 rankings.
The second poll of the season, released Tuesday, had the Badgers slotted at 18th, down from 12th last week. Penn State, the team that beat UW 16-10 last week, moved up to 11th.
Alabama kept the top spot in the poll after throttling Miami in its opener, while Georgia moved up to No. 2 after defeating Clemson in Week 1.
UW is one of four Big Ten Conference teams ranked in the poll. The others are No. 3 Ohio State, No. 10 Iowa and No. 11 Penn State.
The Badgers (0-1) face Eastern Michigan (1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. UW is looking to avoid losing its first two home games of a season for the first time since 1988. EMU is seeking its first win against a ranked opponent.
Here’s a look at the full poll, with the team’s first-place votes in parenthesis:
1. Alabama 1-0 (59)
2. Georgia 1-0 (4)
3. Ohio State 1-0
4. Oklahoma 1-0
5. Texas A&M 1-0
6. Clemson 0-1
7. Cincinnati 1-0
8. Notre Dame 1-0
9. Iowa State 1-0
10. Iowa 1-0
11. Penn State 1-0
12. Oregon 1-0
13. Florida 1-0
14. Southern Cal 1-0
15. Texas 1-0
16. UCLA 1-0
17. Coastal Carolina 1-0
18. Wisconsin 0-1
19. Virginia Tech 1-0
20. Mississippi 1-0
21. Utah 1-0
22. Miami 0-1
23. Arizona State 1-0
24. North Carolina 0-1
25. Auburn 1-0