EVANSTON, Ill. — This month’s events may have threatened the University of Wisconsin’s hold on the Big Ten West Division more than any stretch of play over the last three seasons.
First came Northwestern’s win at Michigan State on Oct. 6, the start of a three-game winning streak for the Wildcats. The Badgers’ 38-13 loss at Michigan the following week ended any hope for a spot in the College Football Playoff, and Purdue’s upset over Ohio State announced the Boilermakers as true contenders despite their poor start. Not to mention Iowa has comfortably dismantled every opponent after opening Big Ten play with a loss to UW.
Entering the final stretch of the season, those four West Division teams all stand together with one conference loss.
Some of the Badgers, however, don’t see this year as any different than the previous two — they’re still the one everyone’s gunning for.
"I don’t feel any pressure,” cornerback Madison Cone said. "We still feel like that we’re the team to beat in the West. We still feel like that everybody, they’ve got to try to come at us. I feel like it’s ours to lose. If we do what we’ve got to do, if we keep going the way we’re going, I don’t think we’ll have any problem taking it."
The path back to Indianapolis for a third straight appearance in the Big Ten Championship game won’t be easy, beginning with Saturday’s game against Northwestern at Ryan Field. Two weeks later, UW must endure two straight road games at Penn State and Purdue.
If the 20th-ranked Badgers finish atop the division once again, they sure will have earned it over these next four weeks.
“It’s going to be three really tough road games coming up here,” right tackle David Edwards said. “These next five games, the end of October and November, are the ones that really matter down the stretch to win the West.”
There are reasons for UW’s confidence, even if this 2018 season hasn’t panned out as anyone expected when the Badgers began the season ranked fourth in the country.
They’ve won 16 straight games against Big Ten West opponents, dating back 2015, and haven’t lost a divisional road game since their conference opener in 2014. The Wildcats, however, were the last to defeat UW in both instances, and the Badgers’ 2016 victory over Northwestern stands as their only win in Evanston this century.
Fans naturally circled UW’s Nov. 10 road game at Penn State before the season began, as the Nittany Lions, like the Badgers, finished each of the past two seasons in the top 10.
But Cone and other players said the recent play of Northwestern and Purdue, who have won a combined seven straight games, suddenly makes UW’s final stretch of the season a more challenging path than anyone could have anticipated.
“With Purdue rolling and Northwestern rolling, to be able to go there and have to win games, it really puts a lot of pressure on us,” left guard Michael Deiter said. “But I think we need it. If we’re going to be able to win the Big Ten, we don’t want it to be easy. You don’t want it to be just a cake walk."
Injuries certainly haven’t made another division title any more manageable, either.
The Badgers could be without four defensive starters against Northwestern, and sophomore quarterback Jack Coan could make his first career start in place of junior Alex Hornibrook, who’s currently going through the concussion protocol and reportedly isn’t expected to be cleared by game time.
For teams like the Wildcats or Boilermakers, the window to make their first appearance in the Big Ten title game may be now.
"I just think we’re the team that everybody wants to knock off,” cornerback Caesar Williams said. “I think we’re going to be pushed because everybody wants to beat the Badgers.
"Every team’s going to fight. Every team’s going to fight to play in that Big Ten Championship game. ... Every game is going to be a challenge."
UW, which lost in a shocking upset to BYU three weeks before its 25-point loss at Michigan, appear truly vulnerable in the West for the first time since an undefeated Iowa took the crown in 2015. The Badgers can start to prove otherwise Saturday at Ryan Field.
In each of the past two seasons, UW entered the final weekend with a chance of pushing its way into the College Football Playoff. While that possibility ended much earlier this year, the Badgers still hold the opportunity to take another shot at the East Division in December’s conference title game, where they suffered agonizing losses in 2016 and 2017.
That must wait, however. For now, the West is all that matters.
"I feel like in the past years, Wisconsin’s kind of known that they were going to win the West,” Cone said. "Now, teams are getting better and it’s starting to become more of a dogfight.
"We see other teams out here doing really good things, so I feel like it’s going to make us focus even more. It’s just going to make us step our game up."