CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Wisconsin football team’s loss to Illinois on Saturday was the biggest upset in major college football this week.
In the wake of that 24-23 defeat, the Badgers dropped to 13th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. UW had been in the top 10 since its defeat of Michigan in September.
UW (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) is in for another major test on Saturday when it travels to Columbus, Ohio, for a matchup with No. 3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0). The Buckeyes boast the third-highest scoring offense in the nation at 49.7 points per game.
The Badgers have lost six straight games to Ohio State; their last win came in 2010, when they knocked out the top-ranked Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State leads the all-time series 59-18-5.
UW and Ohio State are two of six ranked Big Ten teams, including No. 6 Penn State, No. 17 Minnesota, No. 19 Michigan and No. 20 Iowa.
Check out the complete AP Top 25 rankings below, with the teams' previous rankings in parentheses:
1. Alabama 7-0 (1)
2. LSU 7-0 (2)
3. Ohio State 7-0 (4)
4. Clemson 7-0 (3)
5. Oklahoma 7-0 (5)
6. Penn State 7-0 (7)
7. Florida 7-1 (9)
8. Notre Dame 5-1 (8)
9. Auburn 6-1 (111)
10. Georgia 6-1 (10)
11. Oregon 6-1 (12)
12. Utah 6-1 (13)
13. Wisconsin 6-1 (6)
14. Baylor 7-0 (18)
15. Texas 5-2 (15)
16. SMU 7-0 (19)
17. Minnesota 7-0 (20)
18. Cincinnati 6-1 (21)
19. Michigan 5-2 (16)
20. Iowa 5-2 (23)
21. Appalachain State 6-0 (24)
22. Boise State 6-1 (14)
23. Iowa State 5-2 (NR)
24. Arizona Sate 5-2 (17)
25. Wake Forest 6-1 (NR)