Wisconsin football head coach Paul Chryst's post-game press conference following the Badgers' 24-23 loss to Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Wisconsin football team’s loss to Illinois on Saturday was the biggest upset in major college football this week.

In the wake of that 24-23 defeat, the Badgers dropped to 13th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. UW had been in the top 10 since its defeat of Michigan in September.

UW (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) is in for another major test on Saturday when it travels to Columbus, Ohio, for a matchup with No. 3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0). The Buckeyes boast the third-highest scoring offense in the nation at 49.7 points per game.

The Badgers have lost six straight games to Ohio State; their last win came in 2010, when they knocked out the top-ranked Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State leads the all-time series 59-18-5.

UW and Ohio State are two of six ranked Big Ten teams, including No. 6 Penn State, No. 17 Minnesota, No. 19 Michigan and No. 20 Iowa.

Check out the complete AP Top 25 rankings below, with the teams' previous rankings in parentheses:

1. Alabama 7-0 (1)

2. LSU 7-0 (2)

3. Ohio State 7-0 (4)

4. Clemson 7-0 (3)

5. Oklahoma 7-0 (5)

6. Penn State 7-0 (7)

7. Florida 7-1 (9)

8. Notre Dame 5-1 (8)

9. Auburn 6-1 (111)

10. Georgia 6-1 (10)

11. Oregon 6-1 (12)

12. Utah 6-1 (13)

13. Wisconsin 6-1 (6)

14. Baylor 7-0 (18)

15. Texas 5-2 (15)

16. SMU 7-0 (19)

17. Minnesota 7-0 (20)

18. Cincinnati 6-1 (21)

19. Michigan 5-2 (16)

20. Iowa 5-2 (23)

21. Appalachain State 6-0 (24)

22. Boise State 6-1 (14)

23. Iowa State 5-2 (NR)

24. Arizona Sate 5-2 (17)

25. Wake Forest 6-1 (NR)

