The University of Wisconsin football team plummeted 12 spots to No. 18 in the Associated Press poll Sunday after its 24-21 upset loss to BYU at Camp Randall Stadium.
The ranking is the Badgers' lowest since they were unranked to begin the 2016 season. UW enters Big Ten play this week as the third-highest ranked team in the conference behind fourth-ranked Ohio State and No. 10 Penn State.
Alabama maintained the top spot in the poll, followed by Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Stanford, Notre Dame and Auburn. Washington and Penn State are tied for 10th.
UW also dropped 10 spots to No. 16 in the Amway Coaches Poll on Sunday.