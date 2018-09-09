Try 1 month for 99¢
Chryst and Jonathan Taylor-AP poll
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) and Head Coach Paul Chryst after Taylor scored in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Badgers hosted New Mexico Lobos Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Wisconsin Won 45-14. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin football team dropped one spot in the AP poll for the second straight week.

The Badgers moved down to No. 6, dropping behind Oklahoma, after their 45-14 victory over New Mexico on Saturday. The Sooners defeated UCLA, 49-21.

Alabama maintained the top spot in the poll, followed by Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. UW stayed at No. 6 in the Amway Coaches poll behind the same five teams.

The Badgers face BYU at Camp Randall Stadium this week as sophomore wide receiver Danny Davis prepares to return from a two-game suspension.

Jason Galloway is the Wisconsin Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.

