The University of Wisconsin football team dropped one spot in the AP poll for the second straight week.
The Badgers moved down to No. 6, dropping behind Oklahoma, after their 45-14 victory over New Mexico on Saturday. The Sooners defeated UCLA, 49-21.
Alabama maintained the top spot in the poll, followed by Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. UW stayed at No. 6 in the Amway Coaches poll behind the same five teams.
The Badgers face BYU at Camp Randall Stadium this week as sophomore wide receiver Danny Davis prepares to return from a two-game suspension.