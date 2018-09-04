The University of Wisconsin football team moved down one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll after its 34-3 victory over Western Kentucky on Friday night.
Ohio State, the preseason No. 5 team, jumped ahead of the Badgers after its 77-31 win over Oregon State on Saturday. The AP preseason poll was voted on while Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer was still on administrative leave and before the announcement of his three-game suspension.
Alabama maintained the top spot in the poll, followed by Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State.
UW also moved up one spot to No. 6 in the Amway Coaches Poll on Tuesday, behind Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Badgers will face New Mexico on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
This week's AP Top 25:
1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. Georgia; 4. Ohio State; 5. Wisconsin; 6. Oklahoma; 7. Auburn; 8. Notre Dame; 9. Washington; 10. Stanford; 11. LSU; 12. Virginia Tech; 13. Penn State; 14. West Virginia; 15. Michigan State; 16. TCU; 17. USC; 18. Mississippi State; 19. UCF; 20. Boise State; 21. Michigan; 22. Miami (Fla.); 23. Oregon; 24. South Carolina; 25. Florida.