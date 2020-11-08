 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers drop in AP Top 25 poll
0 comments
topical alert top story

Badgers drop in AP Top 25 poll

{{featured_button_text}}

Despite not playing this weekend, the University of Wisconsin football team dropped a few spots in the AP Top 25.

UW is now No. 13, down three spots from last week.

The Badgers (1-0), still dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the program to cancel games the past two weeks, are hoping they’ll be able to play at Michigan (1-2) this week. That game is slated for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Michigan Stadium. UW has won four of the past six meetings with Michigan, including a 35-14 victory last season.

UW said it will release updated testing information on Monday. 

After losing at Indiana on Saturday, Michigan fell out of the poll for the first time this year.

Alabama took over the top spot in the poll after Clemson dropped a double-overtime game at Notre Dame.

There are four Big Ten teams ranked this week: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 10 Indiana, No. 13 UW and No. 23 Northwestern.

Here’s a look at the poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis.

1. Alabama 6-0 (59)

2. Notre Dame 7-0 (2)

3. Ohio State 3-0 (1)

4. Clemson 7-1

5. Texas A&M 5-1

6. Florida 4-1

7. Cincinnati 6-0

8. BYU 8-0

9. Miami 6-1

10. Indiana 3-0

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

11. Oregon 1-0

12. Georgia 4-2

13. Wisconsin 1-0

14. Oklahoma State 5-1

15. Coastal Carolina 7-0

16. Marshall 6-0

17. Iowa State 5-2

18. Oklahoma 5-2

19. SMU 7-1

20. USC 1-0

21. Texas 5-2

22. Liberty 7-0

23. Northwestern 3-0

24. Auburn 4-2

25. Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona State 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise State 5, Appalachian State 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1

Get to know the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics