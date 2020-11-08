Badgers drop in AP Top 25 poll

Despite not playing this weekend, the University of Wisconsin football team dropped a few spots in the AP Top 25.

UW is now No. 13, down three spots from last week.

The Badgers (1-0), still dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the program to cancel games the past two weeks, are hoping they’ll be able to play at Michigan (1-2) this week. That game is slated for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Michigan Stadium. UW has won four of the past six meetings with Michigan, including a 35-14 victory last season.

UW said it will release updated testing information on Monday.

After losing at Indiana on Saturday, Michigan fell out of the poll for the first time this year.

Alabama took over the top spot in the poll after Clemson dropped a double-overtime game at Notre Dame.

There are four Big Ten teams ranked this week: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 10 Indiana, No. 13 UW and No. 23 Northwestern.

Here’s a look at the poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis.

1. Alabama 6-0 (59)

2. Notre Dame 7-0 (2)

3. Ohio State 3-0 (1)