 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers drop in AP Top 25 after loss at Northwestern
0 comments
topical alert top story

Badgers drop in AP Top 25 after loss at Northwestern

{{featured_button_text}}

A disappointing loss on the road this weekend dropped the University of Wisconsin football team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Coming off a 17-7 defeat against a ranked Northwestern team, the Badgers (2-1) fell eight spots to No. 18.

The Wildcats moved up to No. 11 after moving to 5-0 this season.

The top eight teams in the poll stayed the same, with Alabama claiming the top spot.

UW takes on Minnesota (2-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Big Ten Conference had two other teams ranked: No. 3 Ohio State and No. 12 Indiana

Here’s a look at the poll, with team’s first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Alabama 7-0 (62)

2. Notre Dame 8-0

3. Ohio State 4-0

4. Clemson 7-1

5. Texas A&M 5-1

6. Florida 6-1

7. Cincinnati 8-0

8. BYU 9-0

9. Oregon 3-0

10. Miami 7-1

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

11. Northwestern 5-0

12. Indiana 4-1

13. Georgia 5-2

14. Oklahoma 6-2

15. Iowa State 6-2

16. Coastal Carolina 8-0

17. Marshall 7-0

18. Wisconsin 2-1

19. USC 3-0

20. Texas 5-2

21. Oklahoma State 5-2

22. Auburn 5-2

23. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1

24. Tulsa 5-1

25. North Carolina 6-2

Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3

Badgers fans take to Twitter after loss at Northwestern

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics