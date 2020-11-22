Badgers drop in AP Top 25 after loss at Northwestern

A disappointing loss on the road this weekend dropped the University of Wisconsin football team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Coming off a 17-7 defeat against a ranked Northwestern team, the Badgers (2-1) fell eight spots to No. 18.

The Wildcats moved up to No. 11 after moving to 5-0 this season.

The top eight teams in the poll stayed the same, with Alabama claiming the top spot.

UW takes on Minnesota (2-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Big Ten Conference had two other teams ranked: No. 3 Ohio State and No. 12 Indiana

Here’s a look at the poll, with team’s first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Alabama 7-0 (62)

2. Notre Dame 8-0

3. Ohio State 4-0

4. Clemson 7-1

5. Texas A&M 5-1

6. Florida 6-1

7. Cincinnati 8-0

8. BYU 9-0

9. Oregon 3-0

10. Miami 7-1

