The University of Wisconsin football team dropped one spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, and now sits at No. 14.
The drop comes despite a 24-22 win against CFP No. 20 Iowa last week at Camp Randall Stadium.
LSU overtook Ohio State in the top spot in the CFP rankings, which saw all 25 rankings change hands.
UW plays at Nebraska at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Here’s a look at the full CFP rankings, with the teams’ previous rankings in parenthesis:
1. LSU 9-0 (2)
2. Ohio State 9-0 (1)
3. Clemson 10-0 (5)
4. Georgia 8-1 (6)
5. Alabama 8-1 (3)
6. Oregon 8-1 (7)
7. Utah 8-1 (8)
8. Minnesota 9-0 (17)
9. Penn State 8-1 (4)
10. Oklahoma 8-1 (9)
11. Florida 8-2 (10)
12. Auburn 7-2 (11)
13. Baylor 9-0 (12)
14. Wisconsin 7-2 (13)
15. Michigan 7-2 (14)
16. Notre Dame 7-2 (15)
17. Cincinnati 8-1 (20)
18. Memphis 8-1 (21)
19. Texas 6-2 (NR)
20. Iowa 6-3 (18)
21. Boise State 8-1 (22)
22. Oklahoma State 6-3 (NR)
23. Navy 7-1 (24)
24. Kansas State 6-3 (16)
25. Appalachian State 8-1 (NR)