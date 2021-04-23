Badgers don't want to trail peers in football facility arms race but new indoor field not coming 'any time soon'

University of Wisconsin football staff members were all too ready to point out the limitations of their indoor practice facility when athletic department officials asked five years ago.
The McClain Center's field size is too small, they said. Its walls are too close to the end lines. Its ceiling height limits kicking drills.
Minutes from 2016 meetings to inform an athletics facilities master plan show football staffers shared those concerns along with others about a disconnected weight room and small office space.
An unattributed quote in the readout of the discussion added context to why those issues were important: "Football is where the arms race is."
Upgrades aren't going to take place in the near future, an athletics administrator said recently, but a study completed last year indicates UW is researching how to address the issues in the long term.
An advanced planning report completed for UW-Madison last year and disclosed this month through the state's public records law detailed how the athletic department could replace the Camp Randall Memorial Sports Center, known widely as the Shell, with a new indoor football practice facility.
The Shell opened in 1954 and includes a track, basketball courts, strength and conditioning equipment and an ice rink for use by UW-Madison students and members. The Badgers track teams also use the building, which sits to the south of the McClain Center and to the east of Camp Randall Stadium.
The athletic department is scheduled to complete a $5 million purchase of the Shell from the UW Division of Recreation & Wellbeing after a new Natatorium complex opens on Observatory Drive in 2023.
The report by architectural design firms Kahler Slater of Milwaukee and Populous of Kansas City, Missouri, recommended moving the indoor track to the McClain Center and building a new indoor football practice facility in place of the Shell. Centralizing football operations and making a more efficient layout for training were among the goals.
The document was finalized during the pandemic, but the ideas included were formed before revenue streams were disrupted, said Jason King, UW's senior associate athletic director for capital projects.
UW has two other facility jobs pending — premium seating on the south side of Camp Randall Stadium and a student services-focused addition to the Kohl Center — before it seriously thinks about starting work at the Shell, King said.
The Shell project was listed as being "on hold" in a UW-Madison status report presented to the Joint Campus Area Committee on April 13.
"We're not going to do that project any time soon," King said.
Recruiting tool
Athletics officials said the Shell needed to be replaced instead of rehabbed, according to minutes of an October 2019 meeting. It was inadequate in size or condition to be converted into an indoor football practice facility, the report found.
The perceived drawbacks of the McClain Center and the football team's weight room have been magnified by new facilities at Minnesota, Michigan, Northwestern and Notre Dame.
The 80-yard field squeezed into the indoor facility's footprint — 20 yards shorter than a full-sized setup — was viewed by UW football personnel as a limitation. So was a low ceiling clearance for kicking drills.
They also noted problems with the team's weight room being divided by a nutrition space in the middle, making supervision by strength and conditioning coaches more challenging.
Facilities are a showcase in recruiting and the report highlighted UW worries about falling behind.
"To compete in recruiting and booster programs means to be at the forefront — setting trends, not chasing them," the report said.
The report itemized ideas for a replacement building and provided conceptual drawings of a full-size football field with a 90-foot clear height to allow for kicking. Hydraulic glass doors were proposed to face Camp Randall Memorial Park to the east, giving the facility a chance to open up for events.
A 20,000-square-foot strength and conditioning center and a sports medicine office are adjacent to the turf field in the conceptual designs. A parking garage sits below the field.
Other projects in line
The new construction, moving of the 200-meter track into the McClain Center and shuffling of other facilities could top $200 million in costs, according to the report.
The reconstruction projects at Camp Randall Stadium and the Kohl Center that are deep into planning have a total price tag around $120 million.
"It's not in our short-term plan," King said about the Shell. "These other projects are the ones that we really want to try to figure out how to move forward."
The planning for what to do with the Shell one day, however, was such that UW authorized up to $300,000 for the study in a November 2019 meeting with Kahler Slater and Populous representatives, according to meeting minutes.
Ideas for UW facility projects have been known to change significantly from their early looks. The original concept for what became LaBahn Arena had the hockey rink connected to the Kohl Center but in a different location.
The 2017 facility master plan detailed an addition to the southeast corner of the Kohl Center with new space for strength and conditioning, sports medicine, academic support and nutrition. The latest plan has the new construction in the southwest corner above the loading dock.
A game-by-game look at the Badgers' new football schedule
WEEK 1: vs. Penn State
Date: Sept. 4
All-time series: UW trails 9-10
Last meeting: UW lost 22-10 in 2018
Key returner: WR Jahan Dotson posted five games of over 100 yards receiving and was a catalyst of the team’s four-game winning streak to end last season.
Note: The Nittany Lions’ losing season last year was their first under coach James Franklin and the program’s second since 2004.
WEEK 2: vs. Eastern Michigan
Date: Sept. 11
All-time series: UW leads 3-0
Last meeting: UW won 24-3 in 1996
Key returner: QB Preston Hutchinson averaged 277 yards per game last season.
Note: The Eagles have had two winning seasons since 2010.
WEEK 3: vs. Notre Dame (Soldier Field, Chicago)
Date: Sept. 26
All-time series: UW trails 6-8-2
Last meeting: UW lost 31-7 in 1964
Key returner: Safety Kyle Hamilton, who led the Irish in tackles, had six pass breakups last season.
Note: Former Badgers QB Jack Coan will be in the running to be the starting QB for the Irish after transferring this winter.
WEEK 4: vs. Michigan
Date: Oct. 2
All-time series: UW trails 17-51-1
Last meeting: UW won 49-11 on Nov. 14, 2020
Key returner: WR Ronnie Bell was a bright spot on an offense that struggled with inconsistent quarterback play.
Note: Despite the Wolverines’ 2-4 season, the program extended the contract of coach Jim Harbaugh and posted the second-best recruiting class in the conference.
WEEK 5: at Illinois
Date: Oct. 9
All-time series: UW leads 43-37-7
Last meeting: UW won 45-7 on Oct. 23, 2020
Key returner: QB Brandon Peters, who gives the Illini some stability under center while they adjust to a new coaching staff. The Illini are looking to bounce back from a tough 2020 that included a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Note: First-year coach Bret Bielema, the former UW coach, has said he envisions a three-man front for the defense, a major shift that already has prompted the transfer of DE Owen Carney Jr.
WEEK 6: vs. Army
Date: Oct. 16
All-time series: First meeting
Last meeting: N/A
Key returner: QB Tyhier Tyler (above) led the Black Knights in rushing (578 yards) despite only playing in seven of their 12 games.
Note: This could be a difficult test for the Badgers, preparing for a triple-option attack in the middle of the conference season.
WEEK 7: at Purdue
Date: Oct. 23
All-time series: UW leads 50-29-8
Last meeting: UW won 45-24 in 2019
Key returner: DE George Karlaftis (above), who was sidelined by injuries last season, is a potential game-wrecker off the edge. He helped land his younger brother Yanni Karlaftis, a four-star OLB who is the highest-ranked player in Purdue’s class and was considering UW.
Note: Last season’s game was canceled due to UW’s COVID-19 outbreak, but the Badgers haven’t lost to Purdue since 2003.
WEEK 8: vs. Iowa
Date: Oct. 30
All-time series: UW leads 48-44-2
Last meeting: UW lost 28-7 on Dec. 12, 2020
Key returner: QB Spencer Petras made strides in first year as a starter, but with defense losing studs up front and the offense losing playmaker Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Petras will be asked to do more.
Note: Iowa’s win over the Badgers at Kinnick Stadium was just their second in the rivalry since 2010.
Week 9: at Rutgers
Date: Nov. 6
All-time series: UW leads 3-0
Last meeting: UW won 31-17 in 2018
Key returner: WR/KR Aron Cruickshank (above) — who transferred from UW last season — provided a number of big plays in the return game en route to winning the league’s returner of the year award and was the team’s second-leading receiver.
Note: UW has only surrendered 27 points in three matchups against the Scarlet Knights.
WEEK 10: vs. Northwestern
Date: Nov. 13
All-time series: UW leads 60-37-5
Last meeting: UW lost 17-7 on Nov. 21, 2020
Key returner: Safety Brandon Joseph (above) earned All-American honors as a freshman after tallying six interceptions, eight pass breakups and 56 total tackles.
Note: Longtime defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz — a former assistant coach at UW — retired after last season.
WEEK 11: vs. Nebraska
Date: Nov. 20
All-time series: UW leads 10-4
Last meeting: UW won 37-21 in 2019
Key returner: QB Adrian Martinez (above), who battled for his position with Luke McCaffrey last season, comes into the season as the presumed starter after McCaffrey announced he was transferring.
Note: UW has an 18-point average margin of victory over Nebraska in its seven-game win streak over the Huskers.
WEEK 12: at Minnesota
Date: Nov. 27
All-time series: UW leads 62-60-8
Last meeting: UW won 20-17 in OT on Dec. 19, 2020
Key returner: RB Mo Ibrahim (above), winner of the Big Ten’s running back of the year award last season, scored 15 touchdowns and set multiple program records last season.
Note: The Gophers have attacked the transfer market hard, landing seven transfer players this winter.