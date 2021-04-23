Badgers don't want to trail peers in football facility arms race but new indoor field not coming 'any time soon'

University of Wisconsin football staff members were all too ready to point out the limitations of their indoor practice facility when athletic department officials asked five years ago.

The McClain Center's field size is too small, they said. Its walls are too close to the end lines. Its ceiling height limits kicking drills.

Minutes from 2016 meetings to inform an athletics facilities master plan show football staffers shared those concerns along with others about a disconnected weight room and small office space.

An unattributed quote in the readout of the discussion added context to why those issues were important: "Football is where the arms race is."

Upgrades aren't going to take place in the near future, an athletics administrator said recently, but a study completed last year indicates UW is researching how to address the issues in the long term.

An advanced planning report completed for UW-Madison last year and disclosed this month through the state's public records law detailed how the athletic department could replace the Camp Randall Memorial Sports Center, known widely as the Shell, with a new indoor football practice facility.