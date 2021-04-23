 Skip to main content
Badgers don't want to trail peers in football facility arms race but new indoor field not coming 'any time soon'
Conceptual drawing of indoor football practice facility

A conceptual drawing in an advanced planning report shows an idea for an indoor football practice facility where the Shell now stands next to Camp Randall Stadium. UW senior associate athletic director Jason King said the project won't be done "any time soon."

 UW-MADISON

University of Wisconsin football staff members were all too ready to point out the limitations of their indoor practice facility when athletic department officials asked five years ago.

The McClain Center's field size is too small, they said. Its walls are too close to the end lines. Its ceiling height limits kicking drills.

Minutes from 2016 meetings to inform an athletics facilities master plan show football staffers shared those concerns along with others about a disconnected weight room and small office space.

An unattributed quote in the readout of the discussion added context to why those issues were important: "Football is where the arms race is."

Upgrades aren't going to take place in the near future, an athletics administrator said recently, but a study completed last year indicates UW is researching how to address the issues in the long term.

An advanced planning report completed for UW-Madison last year and disclosed this month through the state's public records law detailed how the athletic department could replace the Camp Randall Memorial Sports Center, known widely as the Shell, with a new indoor football practice facility.

The Shell opened in 1954 and includes a track, basketball courts, strength and conditioning equipment and an ice rink for use by UW-Madison students and members. The Badgers track teams also use the building, which sits to the south of the McClain Center and to the east of Camp Randall Stadium.

The athletic department is scheduled to complete a $5 million purchase of the Shell from the UW Division of Recreation & Wellbeing after a new Natatorium complex opens on Observatory Drive in 2023.

The report by architectural design firms Kahler Slater of Milwaukee and Populous of Kansas City, Missouri, recommended moving the indoor track to the McClain Center and building a new indoor football practice facility in place of the Shell. Centralizing football operations and making a more efficient layout for training were among the goals.

The document was finalized during the pandemic, but the ideas included were formed before revenue streams were disrupted, said Jason King, UW's senior associate athletic director for capital projects.

UW has two other facility jobs pending — premium seating on the south side of Camp Randall Stadium and a student services-focused addition to the Kohl Center — before it seriously thinks about starting work at the Shell, King said.

The Shell project was listed as being "on hold" in a UW-Madison status report presented to the Joint Campus Area Committee on April 13.

"We're not going to do that project any time soon," King said.

Recruiting tool

Athletics officials said the Shell needed to be replaced instead of rehabbed, according to minutes of an October 2019 meeting. It was inadequate in size or condition to be converted into an indoor football practice facility, the report found.

Shell locator map - WEB

The perceived drawbacks of the McClain Center and the football team's weight room have been magnified by new facilities at Minnesota, Michigan, Northwestern and Notre Dame.

The 80-yard field squeezed into the indoor facility's footprint — 20 yards shorter than a full-sized setup — was viewed by UW football personnel as a limitation. So was a low ceiling clearance for kicking drills.

They also noted problems with the team's weight room being divided by a nutrition space in the middle, making supervision by strength and conditioning coaches more challenging.

Facilities are a showcase in recruiting and the report highlighted UW worries about falling behind.

"To compete in recruiting and booster programs means to be at the forefront — setting trends, not chasing them," the report said.

Indoor conceptual view of indoor football practice facility

A conceptual rendering included in a advanced planning report shows what a new Badgers indoor football practice facility could look like.

The report itemized ideas for a replacement building and provided conceptual drawings of a full-size football field with a 90-foot clear height to allow for kicking. Hydraulic glass doors were proposed to face Camp Randall Memorial Park to the east, giving the facility a chance to open up for events.

A 20,000-square-foot strength and conditioning center and a sports medicine office are adjacent to the turf field in the conceptual designs. A parking garage sits below the field.

Other projects in line

The new construction, moving of the 200-meter track into the McClain Center and shuffling of other facilities could top $200 million in costs, according to the report.

The reconstruction projects at Camp Randall Stadium and the Kohl Center that are deep into planning have a total price tag around $120 million.

"It's not in our short-term plan," King said about the Shell. "These other projects are the ones that we really want to try to figure out how to move forward."

The planning for what to do with the Shell one day, however, was such that UW authorized up to $300,000 for the study in a November 2019 meeting with Kahler Slater and Populous representatives, according to meeting minutes.

Ideas for UW facility projects have been known to change significantly from their early looks. The original concept for what became LaBahn Arena had the hockey rink connected to the Kohl Center but in a different location.

The 2017 facility master plan detailed an addition to the southeast corner of the Kohl Center with new space for strength and conditioning, sports medicine, academic support and nutrition. The latest plan has the new construction in the southwest corner above the loading dock.

