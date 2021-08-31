Badgers dismiss RB Loyal Crawford, suspend RB Antwan Roberts

Freshman running back Loyal Crawford was dismissed from the University of Wisconsin football team Tuesday and freshman running back Antwan Roberts was suspended, according to a release from UW.
UW’s statement said the program would have no other comment on the moves.
In tweets replying to a tweet about his dismissal, Crawford said Roberts attacked him in his dorm room.
"I was treated so unfairly in all of this," Crawford wrote. "I want everyone to know that. They didn't even want to hear my side. he literally broke into my dorm room and tried to jump me while I was sitting on the couch with my back turned to him he started it all."
In another tweet, Crawford wrote: "What would you do if someone broke into your living space and attacked you saying he wants to kill you?"
Crawford was a three-star recruit from Eau Claire who was one of the first commitments to the Badgers’ 2021 recruiting class. Roberts was a three-star recruit from Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Wisconsin court records don’t show any charges being brought against the players at this time. Messages left with both players weren't returned Tuesday afternoon.