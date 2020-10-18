Badgers' depth chart offers few surprises

With its game against Illinois fast approaching, the University of Wisconsin football team released its depth chart Sunday evening with few surprises.

As was expected since senior Jack Coan injured his right foot at a practice, redshirt freshman Graham Mertz was listed as the No. 14 Badgers’ starting quarterback. Friday’s game against the Illini will be Mertz’s first start and just the third game played of his career.

At outside linebacker, either junior Izayah Green-May or freshman linebacker Nick Herbig — one of the breakout stars of training camp thus far — will start opposite of senior Noah Burks.

The competition for the starting center spot is decided, as junior Kayden Lyles was listed as the starter with sophomore Cormac Sampson as his backup. Cole Van Lanen will retain his left tackle spot, and he’s joined on the left side of the line back guard Josh Seltzner.

Senior Jon Dietzen makes his return to the lineup after a year away from football, is the team’s starting right guard. Logan Bruss or Tyler Beach will be the starting right tackle.

The strong safety slot vacated by Reggie Pearson will be filled by either Collin Wilder or Scott Nelson.