Badgers' depth chart offers few surprises
Badgers' depth chart offers few surprises

With its game against Illinois fast approaching, the University of Wisconsin football team released its depth chart Sunday evening with few surprises.

As was expected since senior Jack Coan injured his right foot at a practice, redshirt freshman Graham Mertz was listed as the No. 14 Badgers’ starting quarterback. Friday’s game against the Illini will be Mertz’s first start and just the third game played of his career.

Badgers depth chart

At outside linebacker, either junior Izayah Green-May or freshman linebacker Nick Herbig — one of the breakout stars of training camp thus far — will start opposite of senior Noah Burks.

The competition for the starting center spot is decided, as junior Kayden Lyles was listed as the starter with sophomore Cormac Sampson as his backup. Cole Van Lanen will retain his left tackle spot, and he’s joined on the left side of the line back guard Josh Seltzner.

Senior Jon Dietzen makes his return to the lineup after a year away from football, is the team’s starting right guard. Logan Bruss or Tyler Beach will be the starting right tackle.

The strong safety slot vacated by Reggie Pearson will be filled by either Collin Wilder or Scott Nelson.

Releasing a depth chart also gives a clearer picture of the specialist roles the Badgers needed to fill. Transfer Andy Vujnovich or Conor Schlichting will handle the punting duties, while freshman Jack Van Dyke will be the kickoff specialist. Redshirt freshman receiver Stephan Bracey is listed as the starting kick returner, replacing Aron Cruickshank, who transferred to Rutgers.

Senior Mike Masklaunas is listed as the backup at both inside linebacker positions, with Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal starting at those spots.

